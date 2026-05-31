Disney+ celebrates Marracash: concert-show and docufilm on the King of Italian Rap

Disney+ celebrates the King of Italian rap and announces the release of the concert-event first Marra Stadiums San Siro 2025 and then the arrival of the documentary film King Marracash . Here’s everything you need to know about the titles that tell the dreams, history and triumphs of Fabio Rizzo, aka Marracash.

Marra Stadi San Siro 2025 and King Marracash, the trailer

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Marra Stadi San Siro 2025 and King Marracash, the previews

On 25 June 2025 Marracash performed for the first time at the San Siro Stadium, in the first of the two Milanese dates (25 and 26 June) of the Marra Stadi25, the tour that marked an epochal milestone in the history of Italian rap, crowning him as the first rapper in our country to perform on a stadium tour. After the success of Marrageddon, Marracash has rewritten the rules of live entertainment, further raising the bar thanks to an unprecedented use of technological and creative means for an Italian stadium tour. The show immortalized in Marra Stadiums San Siro 2025 stood out for a masterful, unprecedented and one-of-a-kind concept: a story divided into six chapters that developed like a live epic movie. At the center, the conflict between Fabio, the man, and Marracash, the artist, narrated through the songs of his trilogy – “Persona” (2019), “Noi, Loro, Gli Altri” (2021) and “È Finita La Pace” (2024) – until the revelation of their inseparable connection.

King Marracash is a docufilm that intertwines the artist’s artistic and personal dimension, enriched by the testimonies of those who shared this path with him: Deleterio, Elodie, Guè, Jacopo Pesce, Matteo Mancuso, Marz, Mirko Rizzo, Paola Zukar, Rame and Massimo Recalcati. An unprecedented undertaking in Italy, the first stadium tour of an Italian rapper, with its most prestigious stop, Milan, San Siro, 25 June 2025, is the starting point of the film, which traces the entire career of Fabio Rizzo, aka Marracash. The steps taken to get here, from the scattered rhymes to the first album, the success and the stasis, the light and the darkness, the strength and the fragility. Marracash, but also and above all Fabio, in the places of his childhood, among the barracks of Barona, the harsh heart of the outskirts of Milan. And then in Sicily with his family of origin, everyday life, friends, collaborators, awards, songs, love. The story of a year spent next to him, in extraordinary proximity and, at the same time, the closing of a circle after the trilogy of albums that definitively consecrated him as a leading artist on the Italian music scene. Until the original debt is repaid: a Block Party, a concert to give to his neighborhood. A necessary act perhaps, but also a form of redemption for those who come from the “periphery of everything”. Because it is possible to change an already written story and make it rap, but it is exceptional to become the absolute King of rap.

King Marracash, the production

The docufilm, directed by Pippo Mezzapesa, who also edited the story and screenplay together with Antonella W. Gaeta, Chiara Battistini and Shadi Cioffi, is a Groenlandia production, a Banijay group company, in collaboration with Disney+, in association with Adler Entertainment, produced by Matteo Rovere and Leonardo Godano, produced by Marco Colombo.

Marra Stadi San Siro 2025 and King Marracash, when they come out on Disney+

The concert is available for streaming exclusively on Disney+ from May 29, 2026. The documentary film debuts in September 2026.