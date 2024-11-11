Beyond Goodbye, Netflix’s new romantic drama: plot and when it comes out

“Beyond Goodbye” is the new Japanese Netflix series, a product that is now increasingly loved and expanding in Italy together with the South Korean one. Created by Yoshikazu Okada and directed by Hiroshi Kurosaki, it mixes romance with supernatural elements, telling the story of a woman who, devastated by the death of her great love, ‘finds him’ in the man who receives her heart as a donation. In fact, the heart will not be the only part of the deceased man that he will receive. Let’s discover together the plot, the cast and when “Beyond Goodbye” comes out on Netflix.

Beyond Goodbye: the plot

The plot of the TV series “Beyond Goodbye” tells the story of Saeko, a girl who loses the love of her life, Yusuke, in an accident. It is a dramatic loss, which comes on the very day the man asks her to become his wife. However, it happens that Yusuke’s heart is donated to a sick man, Naruse, whose path is destined to cross that of Saeko thanks to his dead companion. Naruse, in fact, in addition to having Yusuke’s heart, begins to be haunted by the man’s memories, which emerge day after day within him. A real magic that will be the prelude to a love story as dramatic as it is intense. The series promises to give the audience great emotions and even some tears, thanks also to the beautiful locations chosen for its episodes, which are scattered between Hokkaido and Hawaii.

Beyond Goodbye: the cast

The main cast of the series “Beyond Goodbye” includes:

Kasumi Arimura plays the protagonist Saeko

Kentarô Sakaguchi is Naruse, the man who receives the heart

Tôma Ikuta is Yusuke, the companion who died in an accident

Beyond Goodbye: when it comes out on Netflix

The Japanese series “Beyond Goodbye” will be available on the streaming platform from November 14th.

The official trailer