Bianca Balti's lesson in Sanremo

Culture

Bianca Balti’s lesson in Sanremo

Bianca Balti’s lesson in Sanremo

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Bianca Balti’s lesson in Sanremo
As the phenomenon of imprinting was discovered: the true story of Konrad Lorenz and the goose Martina
Why do you say “to be at green”?