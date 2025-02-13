Bianca Balti’s lesson in Sanremo





Bianca Balti is not among the co-deductors and among the co-chants that appeared on the cover of the latest number of TV smiles and songs. However, it appears radiant on his social channels where on the morning of Wednesday 12 September he published a video in which he tells the imminent participation in Sanremo. “I am very loaded – says the top model – I didn’t expect it that Carlo would call me. I had just said to Le Iene that (Sanremo, Nda) was the only thing I had regretted in my career. ” Inside and outside of social media, Balti is held away from the rhetoric of the “battle” against cancer and the “warrior” who “fights against” the disease. The model tries, as far as possible, to tell the affection of the daughters, friends and its entourage; He told the chemo with grace, post -free photos and eyebrows. And it is with this energy that it arrived on the Sanremo stage.

“I don’t make cancer sick”

At the press conference he said: “When I decided to participate I said: I don’t come to make cancer sick. I am a professional, I come as a supermodel and to make competition with Cristiano (Malgioglio, Nda). Wherever we turn around we see pain and not that it has not been there in recent months, I want to be a celebration of life and I want to be like this. I came here to have fun. ” The times of the monologues of the painful woman who must atone for her success in front of millions of people are far away. This approach – always defended by Amadeus who led him to Sanremo – was set aside by himself in the last edition and definitively eliminated by Carlo Conti who claimed the “cancellation” of monologues on more than one occasion.

Bianca Balti, who more than others and others could have squeezed on stage, decided instead of celebrating itself through fashion, without any shortcut, proud of its profession of top: wearing Italian designer clothes is not something to be ashamed of, A frivolity to bring in silence, but a reason for pride. (We only like Made in Italy when it is comfortable).

The end of the female monologue

With his presence, Bianca Balti has perhaps put the tombstone on the woman who must be “a step back” inaugurated by Amadeus. It was supposed to be the festival of restoration and in many ways it is, but there is no doubt that the choices of accounts have finally rewarded the ability to entertain and, why not, to wear beautiful clothes from the women and men who will accompany him during his Sanremo.

Although Carlo Conti called him “mom” and “warrior”, Balti has dribbled this rhetoric with grace. To the conductor who told her “you are example to many women” she replied: “But above all we women must be an example to many men”. A stocked not so much to the conductor, but to an idea of ​​suffering and martyred woman who is inherent in our culture. The same that rejects any form of female swagger while encouraged the male one.

It would take more white Balti and less male conductors. Unfortunately, the times are not mature because we are not mature, but you can work.