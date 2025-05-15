Big Mouth returns to Netflix with the eighth season: when and what to expect

The animated sitcom of Nick Kroll “Big Mouth” is about to conclude his singular journey through the most incredible insiements of puberty, with an eighth and definitive season arriving on Netflix. After seven seasons in which our protagonists have faced mood changes, shock discoveries on the body and social battles, the time has come to greet their world; And perhaps to leave behind once for all those internal monsters so noisy.

Big Mouth 8: the plot

The plot of this final season resumes immediately after the middle school diploma: Nick, Andrew, Jessi, Matthew and the others find themselves catapulted into the high school microcosm, where growth problems become sudden obstacles to overcome. Nick is finally higher, but still lost in the presence of crazy hormones, and discovers that physical expansions do not solve insecurities; Andrew has to deal with the first signs of post-pubertal baldness and wonders if adulthood has already knocked on his door; Jessi is instructed on the pains of the cycle by a new creature, compassion, which – unlike destructive monsters – teaches empathy and helps translate the disturbances into force; Matthew launches himself in the exploration of “gay porn-scape” together with Lola, looking for a freedom as bold as it is constructive. The rhythm remains tight: car accidents orchestrated by hormones, tests of courage and moments of tender melancholy. The teenagers of “Big Mouth” learn that, despite everything, what they need most is to support each other.

Big Mouth 8: Curiosity and cast of voices

The eighth season of the series brings several new features behind the scenes. The compassion debut, originally voiced by the Oscar winner Holly Hunter, introduces an element of sweetness never seen before in the cartoon. But the real twists and turns come from the cast of Guest Star: the unmistakable voice of Cynthia Erivo, the irresistible charisma of Steve Buscemi and the guaranteed laughter of Kristen Wiig and Quinta Brunson join our darlings for a great ending up to the expectations. Really a farewell in style for the most irreverent insight of adolescence Netflix.

Big Mouth 8: When it comes out on Netflix

The ten episodes that make up the tenth and last season of “Big Mouth” arrive on Netflix on Friday 23 May 2025.

Big Mouth 8: the trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0vyrmndfori