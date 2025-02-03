Black Hawk Down: when the Netflix documentary comes out on the battle of Mogadishu

A battle that went down in history, a movie and now a documentary that tells what happened. Netflix announces Black Hawk Down: true story, a three -part documentary that tells the clash in Somalia of the nineties. Clash that by the number of US victims is remembered as one of the bloodiest since the end of the Vietnam War.

Black Hawk Down: true story, trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jq-wbxy9k3e

Black Hawk Down: true story, advances on the plot

Black Hawk Down: the true story retraces the exciting real events of horror and heroism that inspired Ridley Scott’s collection film Scott, Black Hawk Down, mixing a raw and engaging narrative with first -person interviews from both from Fronti of the battle of Mogadishu between 3 and 4 October 1993.

Black Hawk Down: true story when it comes out

The Netflix documentary debuts on the streaming platform on February 10, 2025.

