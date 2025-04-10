Black Mirror 7: the most beautiful episodes (to see absolutely)

Black Mirror has returned to Netflix with six new episodes ready to conquer once again the numerous fans of this anthological series conceived in 2011 by Charlie Brooker. But what are the most beautiful and literally unmissable episodes of Black Mirror 7? Let’s find out together in this ranking of the best (and worst) episodes of the seventh season of Black Mirror.

The Black Mirror 7 review

The most beautiful episodes of Black Mirror 7

The sequel to Uss Callister

Let’s start with the most anticipated episode of the entire seventh season of Black Mirror and that is the sequel to USS Callister, the iconic episode of the fourth season of Black Mirror who for the first time has achieved a sequel to history. What can I say, if the original episode had already conquered us years ago and the new continues to do so by retracing us in the charming world of science fiction where this crazy story is set. The vision of this episode is unmissable and Cristin Milioti, who recently delighted us with his extraordinary performance in the Penguin, is confirmed as one of the best actresses of today’s television and cinematographic scene. A beautiful episode with a finale that will leave you speechless.

Playshing

This episode is definitely the most “realistic” and disturbing among all those of the new season of Black Mirror 7. It tells the story of a man, passionate about video games and IT expert, to whom a great technological wisdom corresponds to an equally great social inadequacy. Taken by the police as the author of a terrible murder, this man tells his story from the beginning, starting from when he was only a boy and came into contact for the first time with an artificial intelligence form to which he dedicated his own existence.

From within an interrogation classroom in the presence of a police officer and a psychologist, called to evaluate the subject from a psychological point of view, the man not only tells his past and how he came to brutally kill a friend of his but manages to make the impossible, means that the virtual beings that he himself has “nourished” and evolved from inside his computer take possession of all the technological devices of the world and, consequently, of the same reality.

An episode that freezes the blood for its realism.

Common People

Let’s move on to Common People, certainly a “lighter” episode than Playhing but at the same time very interesting for the topics addressed and the way they are told on the screen. Common People tells the story of a woman who finds herself in a coma due to a tumor and thanks to a new technology that allows you to replace parts of human brain with virtual systems, she returns to live. What is the Engine? This system costs one tot per month, cannot move because its new virtual mind works only if located inside a very precise streaming area, it must sleep many hours to be able to recharge and will have to deal with a large inconvenience of its basic package, that of having an integrated advertising. To avoid it, he will have to upgrade to the Premium or Lux system but both very expensive. What will you choose to do?

This episode causes a beautiful reflection on how, nowadays, we are continuously kept in check by a system that, to take advantage of any service, we must continually pay a constantly evolving membership fee. A very beautiful episode.

Eulogy

Another episode of the most beautiful of Black Mirror 7 is Eulogy dedicated to memories. This episode tells the story of a woman who lost her life by reconstructing her through the memories of the man who had lost her head as a young man. With a beautiful technological game that allows the protagonist to enter and exit the photos and thus reconstruct memories now gone, Eulogy reminds us of all the beauty of an analog life and makes us excited in front of the recognition of the mistakes of a man who led him to live a different life from what he dreamed of for him.

A very delicate and exciting episode.

The ugliest episodes of Brlack Mirror 7

Reverie Hotel

Here we move to the cinema with an episode that makes us go through the scenes of a black and white film. Not among the most successful episodes of this season, Hotel Reverie tells the story of an actress who chooses to be part of the reboot of the film “Hotel Reverie” but does not know that he will have to act by entering a very particular dimension where the old actors of the film were trapped as holograms ready to repeat their jokes to the infinite. What happens when the actress enters this virtual world is that he falls in love with the actress of the film who, however, does not really exist and their relationship between holograms will change the plot of the film forever but also their lives, real or fiction that they are. ​

The idea is beautiful but it is less beautiful on the screen.

Bête noire

Bête Noire is also a less successful episode even if it has a very powerful plot on an emotional level. The story is that of a woman who finds herself in the workplace a ex -schoolmate who was bullying when they were small. And this girl is there for a single reason, take revenge on bullying immediately and destroy the life of those who have hurt her as a child. How does it do it? Thanks to a technology that allows you to change reality according to your desires, a mechanism that works only in the hands of the girl but that will lead to nefarious consequences for her and for her victim. The reflection on the long -term consequences of bullying is very beautiful and on the fact that man tends to be more and more desired of what he has but, if compared to others, this episode, however distressing, is among the least beautiful of this season of Black Mirror and, perhaps, among the least “credible”. ​