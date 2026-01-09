Black Mirror has been renewed for an eighth season

It’s official, Black Mirror will return for an eighth season. The anthology series that revolutionized the serial world and glued millions of viewers to the screen has obtained a renewal for a new season. Its creator Charlie Brooker himself said this in an interview released during the Netflix “Tudum” event.

“Black Mirror will be back and hopefully it will be more Black Mirror than ever – said Brooker -. Luckily it has a future, so I can confirm that it will be back, just in time for reality to catch up with it. It’s exciting, I’m already working at full speed.”

It was April 2025 when Netflix launched the seventh chapter of the series, conceived by the brilliant mind of Charlie Brooker who with this title was able to create an intriguing, shocking, revolutionary story by reading contemporaneity in a dark way and imagining the greatest risks for the future from a technological point of view.

Today, when the world is increasingly similar to an episode of “Black Mirror”, this series has no intention of stopping, 15 years after its debut on Netflix in 2011.

But what do we know so far about Black Mirror 8?

The best episodes of all seasons of Black Mirror

Black Mirror 8: what we know so far

What do we know about “Black Mirror 8”? Not much at the moment except that it will arrive on Netflix with even more shocking episodes than usual. The topics covered? Most likely they will concern artificial intelligence and its risks for humanity but this series could also surprise us with an unexpected return to the origins (or perhaps to the story of a now ancient analogue world).

But we’ll see. The number of episodes is also still unknown but we assume that they will not exceed 6/8 episodes.

However, as regards a possible continuation of the Uss Callister saga, with a further episode, there is no news to date. But anything can happen.

Black Mirror 7 review

Black Mirror 8: when it comes out on Netflix

Having just been renewed we can imagine that “Black Mirror 8” will be released on Netflix in 2027.