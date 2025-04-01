Bradisism Campi Flegrei, new Ingv bulletin: the slowdown in the lifting of the soil is confirmed

Today 1 April 2025 the Vesuvian Observatory of the Ingv has published the new weekly bulletin On the Flegrei fields relating to the monitoring of the activity in the area, relating to the week from 24 to 30 March. After a period of more frequent and intense shocks, culminating in the earthquake of magnitude 4.6 of 13 March last, the reduction in soil lifting speed due to bradisism already highlighted in the previous weekly bulletin: the soil is raised by approximately 20 millimeters per month against about 30 of the previous months.

For the rest, the seismicity of the area is slightly decreasing with 33 low magnitude earthquakes (between 0.0 and 1.3) against the 42 of the previous week. The temperature at Pisciarelli’s main fumarola is essentially stable with an average of 96 ° Cand there are no significant variations in gaseous emissions. However, the bulletin does not report signs of evolution in the short term.

Ground deformations to the Flegrei fields: confirmed the slowdown of bradisism

GNSS monitoring of the Rione Terra station highlights a overall lifting of about 25 cm starting from 1 January 2024. An average lifting speed of 20 millimeters per month persists also in the reference period, a value to be considered still preliminary waiting for further data to establish whether this slowdown has a transitory nature or not.

This value must be compared with the average speed of 30 millimeters per month recorded between mid -March and mid -March and with 10 millimeters per month from summer 2024 to February 2025.

Seismicity and geochemistry: earthquakes decrease, the co stable 2

The seismicity recorded is characterized by superficial earthquakes with concentrated hypocenter between 1 and 5 km deep, a typical configuration of the braiseismic activity in the Flegrea caldera. The maximum magnitude (M1.3) is less than that recorded in the previous week (M1.7).

Map of the epicenter and hypocenter of the earthquakes recorded in the Flegrei fields in the week from 24 to 30 March 2025. Credit: ingv



As regards the Pisciarelli area, the geochimic parameters confirm the persistence of an active hydrothermal systemwith high smoke temperatures and a flow of co ₂ significant, but without relevant deviations compared to the heating and pressurization tendencies taking place in recent years.

Summary of the Ingv bulletin of 1 April 2025

The weekly bulletin of the Vesuvian Observatory It does not highlight elements that prefigure imminent changes in the volcanic activity of the Campi Flegrei. The area remains constantly monitored by the Ingv, given its recognized geodynamic and volcanological complexity.