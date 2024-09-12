Bradyseism at Campi Flegrei, lifting speed halved: from 20 mm to 10 mm in August 2024

According to the latest bulletin of the Vesuvius Observatory INGV relating to the Campi Flegrei, the ground uplift speed linked to bradyseism it is halved in the last month compared to what was recorded since mid-April, going from an average value of 20±3 mm/month at about 10±3 mm/monthThe decrease in this value is also associated with a reduction of seismic activitypassing by 40 earthquakes in the week between July 29th and the August 4th to 24 earthquakes in that between the September 2nd and 8th.

The uplift of the ground is linked to bradyseism: it is a periodic uplift and downlift of the ground which, during the ascending phases, can give rise to various earthquakes capable of reaching even magnitudes of 4.4as happened on May 20, 2024. Obviously, this should not alarm us: as reported by INGV itself, at the moment there are no signals that could indicate a change in conditions in the short term. At the same time, this decrease should not be taken as certain proof that the recovery phase is turning to term. This is the statement of Giuseppe De Natale, former director of the Vesuvian Observatory:

Nothing can be said or even sing victory for what appears to be a slowdown in recent weeks. In fact, we must wait a couple of weeks to verify the trend of the last few days, which could instead mark an upturn, but it must be verified. The decrease in the number of earthquakes also mirrors the decrease in the speed of uplift, but, I repeat, to talk about a reversal of the trend, much more would be needed.

In any case, it is always a good idea to keep an eye on what is communicated by the competent authorities, such as the INational Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology and the Civil Protection.

For further information, here is a mini-documentary about the Campi Flegrei and their possible eruption: