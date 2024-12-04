Brain rot, the brain "burned" by social media, is the word of the year for the Oxford Dictionary

Culture

Brain rot, the brain “burned” by social media, is the word of the year for the Oxford Dictionary

Brain rot, the brain “burned” by social media, is the word of the year for the Oxford Dictionary

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Brain rot, the brain “burned” by social media, is the word of the year for the Oxford Dictionary
The Drake Passage: where one of the most dangerous and rough seas in the world is located
Metal puzzle, how to remove one ring from another: the solution