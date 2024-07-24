Bridgerton 4, the protagonist revealed: it’s Benedict

The protagonist of Bridgerton 4 is Benedict. Contrary to all the rumors that wanted Francesca Bridgerton as the main character of the next season of the series by Shonda Rhimes, it will be Benedict, played by Luke Thompson, the Bridgerton at the center of the story in the new episodes of the saga. Yes, the time has come to shine the spotlight on the second-born of the Bridgerton family and his bisexual love life that in the previous seasons of the series has already been explored several times and now will have all the space to be able to tell the public in all its facets.

The announcement of the new protagonist of Bridgerton 4 was made by Netflix, which published a video on all its social channels where it reveals that the fourth season of the Shondaland series will be about Benedict Bridgerton. But let’s go into more detail to find out what we should expect from Bridgerton 4 and when it will be released on Netflix.

Bridgerton 4: the video announcement of the protagonist

Bridgerton 4: Which Julia Quinn Book Will It Be Based On?

Bridgerton 4 will be inspired by the third book in Julia Quinn’s romantic saga, entitled “A Gentleman’s Proposal”, the one that was skipped to make room for Penelope’s story and which, now, takes back its place.

Bridgerton 3 Finally Talks About Independent Women

Bridgerton 4: the plot

The new episodes of Bridgerton will focus on the bohemian second son, Benedict (Luke Thompson). Although his older and younger brothers are both happily married, Benedict is reluctant to settle down until he meets a glamorous Lady in Silver at his mother’s masquerade ball.

Bridgerton 4: When is it coming out on Netflix?

As for the release date of Bridgerton 4, we cannot expect to see the episodes before late 2025, if not even 2026.

Bridgerton 3: the review