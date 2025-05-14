Bridgerton will have (also) a fifth and a sixth season: Netflix confirmation arrives

It seems that Netflix has all the intentions to tell the story of all the brothers of the Bridgerton family. The streaming platform, in fact, has just revealed that the series inspired by Julia Quinn’s novels will have a fifth and also a sixth season. A double early renewal – which only obtain the great titles – and that this series, by Shonda Rhimes, could not fail to obtain. After all, we remember that the saga of novels to which this romantic series is stationed is made up of eight books and the intentions of Shonda Rhimes have always been to adapt them all by bringing the history of each of the brothers of the Bridgenger family to the screen.

BRIDGERTON 5 and 6: the announcement of the renewal

BRIDGERTON 5 and 6: who will be the protagonists?

The Netflix series has already told the story of Dafne, Anthony, Penelope and in the fourth season it will focus on that of Benedict. But other brothers remain to the appeal. In our opinion, the most papabili are certainly Francesca, already deepened in the third season of the series and Eloise, a great protagonist of the second and third season especially, given his close relationship with Penelope and his alter ego lady whistledown.

BRIDGERTON 4: previews, plot, first images, when it comes out

BRIDGERTON 5 and 6: when they come out on Netflix

Bridgerton 5 could be released on Netfflix in 2017 and Bridgerton 6 in 2018 but we know that the production times of the series could be more prolonged. We will see and, in the meantime, we enjoy this good news.

