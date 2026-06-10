Brushing your teeth before or after breakfast is not decisive, but according to the ADA we must clean them at least twice a day

As soon as you wake up, there are those who immediately reach for their toothbrush and those who don’t even want to hear about it before having coffee. But who is right? Should you brush your teeth as soon as you wake up and before breakfast or after consuming the first meal of the day? Science tells us that there is no strong evidence identifying a best time to brush your teeth in the morningwhether before or after breakfast. What we know is that during the night the oral environment changes: we produce less saliva and bacterial plaque continues to be present.

In fact, we wake up with our teeth in one “less protected” situation compared to the previous evening, as confirmed by a 2022 study, published in Journal of Microscopy and Ultrastructure, which found an increase in bacteria in those who brush their teeth after breakfast. For this reason, many dentists tend to recommend brushing as soon as you wake upbefore breakfast, so as to remove what has accumulated during sleep and distribute the fluoride in the toothpaste before eating. In this way, we would also strengthen the dental enamel, protecting it from any sugars and acids that we could ingest at breakfast (and from consequent cavities). At the same time, however, we must not convince ourselves that brushing your teeth immediately after breakfast is wrongas we may have heard: to date, there is no solid scientific evidence that demonstrate that you have to wait some time after eating. Associations such as the American Dental Association (ADA) also strongly recommend it brushing at least twice a daywithout however referring to precise timing.

Why dentists recommend brushing your teeth in the morning before breakfast

During sleep our body produces less saliva. This detail seems trivial but in reality it is fundamental: saliva not only serves to “keep the mouth moist”, but helps to neutralize acids, transport minerals to the enamel and limit bacterial activity. With less saliva available, during the night bacterial plaque accumulates more easily and increase the chemical compounds responsible for the typical morning breath. This is why many people prefer to brush their teeth just woke up: brushing mechanically removes part of the accumulated plaque overnight before starting to eat. Plus, after washing some of the fluoride in toothpaste it remains for a certain time in the saliva and on the surface of the teeth. This does not mean creating a barrier that prevents the appearance of cavities due to the foods we eat for breakfast, but temporarily increasing the availability of fluorideelement involved in the processes of remineralization and strengthening of the enamel. It’s one reason many professionals consider scrubbing before breakfast a practical and reasonable choice.

Using fluoride toothpaste before eating breakfast could help cleanse your mouth of nighttime bacterial buildup.



Despite these positive points, the available scientific sources underline that today there is not enough evidence to state that brushing your teeth before breakfast is clinically better than doing it after. However, there are some clues in favor of this habit: for example, a study published in 2022 in the journal Journal of Microscopy and Ultrastructure, one observed greater reduction of Streptococcus mutansone of the bacteria most associated with the development of tooth decay, in subjects who brushed their teeth before breakfast compared to those who did it later. However, neither the appearance of new cavities nor any effects on tooth enamel were directly measured: the results are interesting, but not enough to conclude that washing before breakfast is absolutely better for oral health.

Cleaning them after breakfast isn’t always bad for your enamel: ADA research

A 2024 scientific review published in Caries research, analyzed the recommendation to wait 30-60 minutes after eating before brushing your teeth. The researchers concluded that the scientific support for this systematic 30-60 minute wait is weaker than is often believed. We know that acids damage tooth enamel, but there is no significant evidence that brushing your teeth immediately after a meal causes this automatically damage to the enamel. Part of the evidence supporting this “expectation” comes from studies on bovine enamel or from experimental conditions that are not very representative of real life. Furthermore, more recent studies suggest that i fluoride toothpastes may have a protective effect even when teeth are brushed immediately after eating, as also reported by the ADA.

Then there is the issue of tooth decay: the review reports how some authors hypothesize that waiting too long could leave more time for plaque bacteria to transform the sugars in the meal into acids and increase the risk of developing tooth decay, but direct evidence on this aspect is still limited. In the case of particularly acidic meals, the American Dental Association continues to recommend drinking water and possibly rinse your mouth with water onlyto reduce the concentration of free acids in the mouth, and to regularly use fluoride toothpastes and soft toothbrushes, following the normal brushing techniques.

In short, the debate is still ongoing: between before, after and how long to wait current scientific evidence does not allow us to identify one strategy that is clearly better than the otherwhich applies to everyone and any food, even in the case of particularly acidic breakfasts with fruit juices or freshly squeezed juices.

So, the practical answer to the initial question is: brushing your teeth before breakfast is a reasonable choice, but brushing them afterwards is not wrong. It is not proven that immediate brushing automatically damages the teeth, on the contrary, for many it may be pleasant to eliminate the flavors of breakfast and experience that sensation of oral cleanliness. The most solid recommendation, also confirmed by the ADA, remains the same that we have heard since we were children: brush your teeth well at least twice a day.