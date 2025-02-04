Buffy returns to TV with a sequel series (and with Sarah Michelle Gellar): when it comes out and where to see her

Are you ready for the hunter’s great return? Buffy The Ammazzavampiri is about to return to TV with a reboot series and it seems that Sarah Michelle Gellar has all the intentions to take on the role of the role that has made it famous all over the world: that of Buffy Summers. But let’s take one step at a time and try to understand what we know, so far, on this new reboot.

Buffy, the reboot: what we know so far

Even if the official is still missing, it seems that Buffy’s reboot is ready to shoot his pilot episode. According to the rumors, in fact, Buffy’s return would be in production with the 20th Television study for the Hulu streaming service. This new project dedicated to the most famous ammazzavampiri of the small screen does not yet have a definitive title, however there are rumors that indicate as director of the series The double Oscar winner Chloé Zhao (Nomadland). For the script, however, Nora Zuckerman and Lilla Zuckerman (Poker Face) would have been chosen.

In addition, Zhao and Zucrman, together with Sarah Michelle Gellar, would be the executive producers of the reboot together with the producers of the original series Gail Berman, Fran Kuzui, Kaz Kuzui and Dolly Pardon.

Furthermore, Gellar would be in negotiations to resume, after more than twenty years, his role as Buffy. But we’ll see.

Buffy, the reboot: when it comes out and where to see it

We have already mentioned that the series would be in production for Hulu whose titles are usually distributed in Italy by Timvision. As for the release date, it is still necessary to wait for both the official news and the ok for the pilot episode and only then will something more be known. In any case, the series could presumably go out already in 2026.