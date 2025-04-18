Bullet Traint Explosion, all about Netflix’s new Japanese thriller

A high adrenaline action film directed by Shinji Higuchi, the director known for his contribution to spectacular works such as “Shin Godzilla” and “Shin Ultraman”, arrives on Netflix “Bullet Train Explosion”. The plot challenges the boundaries of time and courage, in a feature film – remake of a 1975 cult: “The Bullet Train”, directed by Jun’ya Satô – which shows us an extreme situation on board one of the fastest trains in Japan, the Tohoku Shinkansen Hayabusa No. 60. 60s are guaranteed suspense, action and twists.

Bullet Traint Explosion: the plot

The usual calm of the journey turns into a nightmare when on board the Hayabusa No. 60 directed to Tokyo a disturbing telephone message shakes the control center of the train operations. An anonymous threat: a bomb has been installed on board and, if the train slows down under 100 km/h, the explosion will be immediate. The request? A redemption of 100 billion yen, a figure that puts not only passengers in crisis, but also the government.

The conductor Takaichi finds himself managing the situation with cold blood, trying to keep calm while working frantically to avoid catastrophe. In the meantime, the stories of a varied group of characters intertwine on the train: from the government representative Kagami to a YouTuber entrepreneurial, passing through students on a trip and other figures whose presence adds color and narrative tension. The race against time is unstoppable and every second that passes becomes crucial to avoid the tragic outcome of an explosion that could change forever the fate of everyone on board.

The film prefigures itself as an unbridled race between the thrill and the danger, but also as a reflection on the power of technology and on human fragility, transmitted with a dynamic and visually impact narrative style. For the realization of the film, the production was able to count on the authentic use of high -speed trains and railway infrastructures, thanks to the direct collaboration with the East Japan Railway Company.

Bullet Traint Explosion: the cast

Remake of a 1975 film directed by Jun’ya Satô and played by Ken Takakura, the new version of “Bullet Tralin Explosion” has Shinji Higuchi in the direction cabin, who directs for the occasion:

Tsuyoshi Kusanagi (tenant Takaichi)

Kanata Hosoda (Keiji Fujii)

Non (Chika Matsumoto)

Machiko Ono (Yuko Kagami)

Jun Kaname (YouTuber)

Hana Toyoshima (Yuzuki Onadera)

Takumi Saito (Yuichi Kasagi)

Bullet Traint Explosion: when it comes out on Netflix

The Japanese film “Bullet Traint Explosion” is distributed by Netflix, all over the world, Wednesday 23 April 2025.

Bullet Traint Explosion: the trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=byopwat8sr0