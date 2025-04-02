But how beautiful is Ten Capodanni’s miniseries on Raiplay?





In exclusive streaming on Raiplay, from 31 January there is ten Capodanni (original title Los Años Nuevos), Spanish miniseries created by Rodrigo Sorogoyen, Sara Cano and Paula Fabra.

In two months of stay on Raiplay, ten Capodanni recorded record numbers, with over two million streaming, more than half a million spectators and seven hundred thousand hours of use on the platform. A successfully deserved success for this series of Movistar+ presented at the last edition of the Venice Festival, which has been able to agree critical and public. Because, very simply, it is a beautiful series: if you have not yet seen it, let’s try to convince yourself with our review (after all, instead, find the trailer).

The plot and the interpreters of Ten Capodanni

The two absolute protagonists of this series are Ana (Iria del Río, already seen in elite and the girls of the switchboard) and Oscar (Francesco Carril): their history begins between 31 December 2015 and 1 January 2016, when first he and then they turn 30, and each of the ten episodes tells a New Year, or a San Silvestro, until January 1, 2025: ten leaders, and nine years of their lives, sometimes. Sometimes distant, in every sense.

On the first New Year the two boys of Madrid know each other, like each other, fall in love and end up in bed together: it could be the beginning of their “and they lived forever happy and happy” but we are just at “once there”.

Because Ana and Oscar are very different: she often changes work, now she is a bartender but it is almost a coincidence, and friendships; He is an internist doctor at the beginning of the professional career and is quite rigid and wary with others.

And so their story cannot be linear, simple: in fact, of New Year’s Eve on the New Year, we see them grow and mature, sometimes as a couple sometimes as friends sometimes totally separate, but never following a regular path, up to the second perfect ending, which obviously do not spoil you.

Because (there) he liked ten Capodanni

Ten Capodanni is a wonderfully normal series, and that’s why they are liked to many people, including those who write this review. It speaks of two real people, with real and for this reason so erotic, who have a story that, however complicated, is also tremendously real (by the way, even Ana’s Instagram profile that is shown at a certain point really exists, or so it seems).

All of us, in our life, have had a love, a passion, of the discussions, the removals and returns such as those of Oscar and Ana: we are Ana and Ana, or are our friends, our brother, our sister. And it is no coincidence that in every episode there is a detachment, a scene in which couples are shown to us (sometimes known by Oscar and Ana, sometimes not) and tell their stories

We know and recognize their emotions, their insecurities and their certainties, staged in such a natural way, up to the last episode in the sequence plan (like the other cult series of the moment, teenage) that in the pity the soul and heals it.

The strength of this Spanish series lies in not having to force your hand to represent reality, not even in those powerful sex scenes so hot and so true: at ten chief “just” to tell a long and authentic story, which perhaps also for the fact of having been shot in chronological order manages to show the growth of the intended between the protagonists and through them that crucial passage of age who live the thirties, the emergence of an existence made of duties and necessity.

In the same way, the vision of ten Capodanni is almost a desire, a choice that becomes a necessity, the need to know how it will continue and how the story of Oscar and Ana will end. Knowing that however it goes, their life will go on.

VOTE: 8.3

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gxlg_0vpfc8