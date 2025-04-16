“By motorbike home”: trailer and release date of the trip to Europe by Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman

More than twenty years after their first motorcycle trip together, with the legendary Cameraman Claudio Von Planta, the one in motion around the world (Long Way Round) of 2004 followed by motorbike to the south (Long Way Down) of 2007 and in the motorcycle north (Long Way Up) of 2020, the two actors and best friends Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman stand out By motorbike to home, docu-series that will be exclusively released on Apple TV+ (where the previous seasons are now also available at the time on National Geographic and Sky).

This new trip to 10 episodes rekindles the famous travel spirit of the duo for an unforgettable motorcycle adventure through Europe that will lead them to visit breathtaking landscapes: from Scotland to England, along the panoramic road through Scandinavia, the Arctic Polar Circle and continental Europe. During the course they will immerse themselves in the culture of 17 countries, will meet the locals and will try their hand at unique and eclectic activities. Here then all the previews and details on the stages of McGregor and Boorman’s new journey and the release date of in motion to home.

What we will see in a motorcycle towards home

In moto towards the house follows Ewan and Charley driving vintage motorcycles refurbished on a journey from Ewan’s house, Scotland, that of Charley, England. Instead of the shortest route, they choose the longest road, before going back passing through the sleeve two months later.

Episode 1. Gears, Fears and Tears – As the day of departure approaches, Ewan resurrects his old Californian police bike, while Charley brings back to life a pile of rust of the seventies.

Episode 2. Route Canal – As soon as you get off the ferry, the boys cross the Netherlands and Germany to visit Charley’s mother’s hometown, before heading towards the Danish islands.

Episode 3. Survive the ride – Due to a frightening counter -time, Ewan’s bike gives up under his feet. A Swedish motorcyclist club comes to the rescue. Then we leave to meet a siren.

Episode 4. Fjord Focus – Ewan and Charley travel the streets and panoramic fjords of Norway, amazed by the Viking churches and ancient rock formations.

Episode 5. Ice, Snow and Bears – The boys temporarily abandon their motorcycles to fly to the devices, a archipelago of the Arctic where the effects of climate change are evident.

Episode 6. Lost in Lapland – Ewan and Charley meet a man with a fascinating link with the Lapland Forest in Finland and come across two crazy motor events.

Episode 7. Deep in the Forest – Traveling towards the Finnish lakes, Ewan and Charley camp on an island with breathtaking beauty and prove the lost art of Logrolling.

Episode 8. It’s Baltic Outside – After making the Ewan’s motorcycle for the last 3,000 miles for the last 3,000 miles. Estonian mechanics intervene and the boys start to explore the Baltic landscape.

When it comes out of the motorcycle towards the house

By motorbike to home will make its debut on Apple TV+ on Friday 9 May with the first two episodes, followed by a new episode every week.

On a motorcycle towards the house it is the last chapter of the Docuserie Road Trip starring Ewan McGregor and his best friend, the British television character Charley Boorman. The franchise debuted on Apple TV+ in 2020 with a motorcycle north, in which the duo traveled from Argentina through the South and Central America to Los Angeles. This was the sequel to by motorbike around the world (2004) from London to New York passing through Alaska, and in motion south (2007) from Scotland through 18 countries up to Cape Town, in South Africa.

The trailer of in moto towards home