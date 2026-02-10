Campi Flegrei, ground lifting stable at 15 mm/month with 22 earthquakes: the INGV bulletin

To the Phlegraean Fields seismic activity records a decline compared to last week: the latest weekly bulletin of the Vesuvian Observatory ofINGV (relating to the period from 2 to 8 February 2026) published on the official website registered 22 earthquakes of maximum magnitude 1.7 (decreasing compared to the 36 events of the previous week, but with a slightly higher maximum magnitude) and a rate of ground uplift due to bradyseism which is confirmed as stable at a value of 15 mm/month. Of the 22 tremors, which come following a January with 285 earthquakes, 4 had a magnitude greater than 1.0. This week too, no significant changes have been reported: the bradyseism phenomenon continues its course characterized by alternating phases, and the current slowdown in the uplift speed compared to the autumn months is reflected in more contained seismicity. Looking at the geochemical parameters, the already known warming trends are confirmed, with the temperature of the fumarole in the Solfatara crater showing an increasing trend, settling at an average value of approximately 173°C. For now, elements that suggest significant short-term developments have been excluded.

Campi Flegrei, 22 earthquakes and maximum magnitude 1.7

In the week from 2 to 8 February 2026, they were recorded at the Campi Flegrei 22 earthquakesof maximum magnitude 1.7. Compared to the previous week, the total number of events decreased (from 36 to 22), while the maximum intensity increased slightly (from 1.4 to 1.7).

The map of the hypocenters of the earthquakes located in the Campi Flegrei in the week from 2 to 8 February 2026. Credit: INGV



No significant seismic swarms were detected, and the depth of the main events remained shallow, varying between 1.53 km and 2.78 km. This happens because in the Phlegraean area the seismicity is due to bradyseism: earthquakes are not generated by classical tectonic movements, but by the deformation of the earth’s crust caused by the thrust of fluids and uplift.

Bradyseism: soil lifting still at 15 mm/month

The slowdown in lifting speed is confirmed. Since mid-December 2025, the average speed has settled at values ​​equal to 15 ± 3 mm per montha figure with a clear decrease compared to the autumn period (October-December 2025) when peaks of 25 ± 3 mm/month. The effect of this cumulative speed over the years has brought the total lift recorded at the Rione Terra GNSS station (RITE) to approximately 24 cm since January 2025.

Ground uplift rate in the Campi Flegrei area from 01/01/2025 to 02/08/2026. Credit: INGV



On the front geochemistthe monitored parameters confirm the long-term warming trend of the hydrothermal system. In the reference week, the temperature in the Pisciarelli fumarole showed an average value of ~95°C (close to condensation of the fluid), while at the main fumarole (BG) in the Solfatara crater there is an increasing trend with an average value of approximately 173°C.

The INGV weekly bulletin in summary

In summary, the INGV in its latest weekly bulletin on the Campi Flegrei reports: