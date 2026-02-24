Campi Flegrei, slowdown in stable bradyseism confirmed at 10 mm per month: the new INGV bulletin

The reduction in the ground lifting speed ai is confirmed Phlegraean Fields: the latest weekly bulletin of the INGV Vesuvian Observatory (relating to the week between 16 and 22 February) measures a value of 10±5 mm per month stable compared to the previous week. Seismic activity in the Phlegraean area is also stable, with 34 earthquakes (against 40 the previous week) with a increase in maximum magnitudewhich rises from 1.7 to 2.8. The geochemical parameters are also unchanged, with an average temperature of 173°C to the Solfatara fumarole.
34 earthquakes and an earthquake swarm, maximum magnitude 2.8
In the week between 16 and 22 February the number of earthquakes was relatively low, with 34 shocks of which 7 above magnitude 1.0 and 4 above magnitude 2.0. Much of the seismic activity occurred in the Pozzuoli area, where, starting at 10.12 pm on February 17, a seismic swarm composed of 15 earthquakesincluding the most intense earthquake recorded in the reference week with magnitude 2.8.
Soil heave remains stable at 10 mm/month
The bradyseism – volcanic phenomenon consisting in a periodic lowering or raising of the ground level – is confirmed to be stable with an ascent speed of 10±5 mm/month give it the beginning of February. A value significantly lower than the 30±3 mm/month of a year ago, which then dropped to 15±3 mm/month from December 2025. In Rione Terra the lifting since January 2025 is 24.5cm.
Even the geochemical parameters continue to show the same trend observed for some time: the hydrothermal system continues to heat and the flows of gas and vapors remain high, as already highlighted in the monthly bulletins. In particular, the fumarole BGlocated in the Solfatara crater, has recorded an increase in temperature in recent months, which on average reached approximately 173 °C.
Summary of the INGV weekly bulletin
In summary, the weekly bulletin of the INGV Vesuvian Observatory on the Campi Flegrei area reports:
- Seismicity: slight decrease, with 34 earthquakes and maximum magnitude 2.8±0.3.
- Bradyseism: stable ground heaving rate compared to the previous week, approximately 10±5 mm/month.
- Temperatures: the BG fumarole in the Solfatara crater confirms the increasing trend (~173 °C).