Campi Flegrei, stable bradyseism with ground lifting speed of 10 mm per month: the INGV bulletin

The weekly bulletin on seismicity at Campi Flegrei.



Quiet week ai Phlegraean Fields: between 27 April and 3 May 2026, the INGV Vesuvian Observatory detected 13 seismic eventswith the most intense shock that it did not overcome magnitude 1.1. This is a lower number than the 21 earthquakes recorded in the previous seven days. No anomalies from the other control instruments: the ground continues to rise at a rate of approximately 10 mm per month due to bradyseism, a value substantially unchanged since the beginning of February 2026. As for geochemistry, the gradual warming of the hydrothermal system continues and the growth of flows already documented in the monthly bulletins; the BG fumarole, inside the Solfatara crater, recorded an average temperature of approximately 173°Cin line with the slow upward trend observed in recent months.

13 tremors and a maximum magnitude of 1.1: the new INGV data on the Campi Flegrei

In the week from 27 April to 3 May 2026, the seismographs in the Phlegraean area recorded 13 seismic eventswith the most intense quake (magnitude 1.1) occurring on April 27 at 10:42 UTC, at a depth of 1.19 km. Earthquakes are confirmed very superficialas typically happens in bradyseismic uplift phases. Overall, the seismic picture appears contained and decreasing compared to the events of the previous week.

The earthquakes detected in the Phlegraean area in the week from 27 April to 3 May. Credit: INGV



Stability confirmed for bradyseism and Solfatara crater

On the bradyseism front, the data remain stable: although INGV had reported the possibility of an increase in the speed of ground lifting, the average value remains constant at 10mm per month from February 2026.

Lifting of Rione Terra from 1/1/2025 to 05/03/2026. Credit: INGV



The geochemical parameters are in continuity with what was observed in previous weeks, confirming the already known increase trends, both in terms of the flows of gas emitted and the temperatures of the fumaroles. In the period considered, the Pisciarelli fumarole recorded an average temperature of approximately 95°Cwhile for the main fumarole (BG) located in the Solfatara crater an average value of approximately 173°C.