Can memories be grafted as in inception? No, but it is possible to manipulate memory

Implant artificial memories In a person as happens in the film Inceptionit is not possible, but some animal experiments have shown that it is possible to artificially stimulate the brain to create sensations attributable to False memories or alter existing onesusing techniques such as optogenetics, which allows you to explore neuronal circuits. In man, research on memory show that memories are more malleable of what was thought and can be in all respects to be distorted or modified through suggestions. All this, however, although it can open the way to new therapeutic ideas for memory disorders, also gives space to important ethical debates.

Memories implanted in mice

Apparently, some experiments conducted on mice have shown that it is possible Activate specific memory neurons using theoptogeneticsa technique that uses light to control genetically modified brain cells. In a 2013 study published on Sciencesome scientists managed to graft what we might call a “false memory“In a mouse, reactivating sensations related to a shocking event that had actually never happened.

The researchers identified the group of neurons in mice that were activated when they were in a certain environment (A). Then, placed in a different environment (b), a small shock was administered to the mice, while however the researchers They stimulated the neurons activated in the first environment. When they returned to environment A, the mice began to be afraid, showing that the memory of a traumatic experience (the shock) had consolidated, which in reality in the environment a had never been. In humans, a similar technology has not yet been applied, but psychology experiments show that People can develop non -existent memories through suggestions or misleading questions.

How to influence and alter human memories

In our brain there is no hard disk that records events as we live them. When we remember something, our brain re -elaborate The information, and every time a memory is “reactivated”, can be involuntarily modified. Remember resembles more “reconstruct“Rather than” project “. This phenomenon is known as reconsolidation of memory. Studies show that, during this phase, the I remember it can be influenced by new informationleading to the creation of false memories.

Studies conducted by researchers such as Elizabeth Loftus have shown that, through suggestion techniquesis possible induce In subjects the conviction to have lived events that, in reality, have never happened. The famous experiment “Lost in the Mall“He highlighted how, in a controlled experimental context, it is possible to implant false memories in individuals, bringing them to “Remember” invented events with a certain degree of detail and conviction. The experiment in question is carried out in this way: researchers collaborate with the family members of the participants to create one fictitious history On an event that presumably happened when the participant was a child.

This event is usually thehaving lost in a shopping center. Family members provide realistic details to make the story more credible, while researchers interview participants several times over several weeks. During these interviews, participants are asked to remember the event “Lost in the Mall“Although it has never happened. Meanwhile, researchers use suggestive techniques to encourage participants to” remember “the event, providing Details and suggestions. Initially, participants claim to have no memory of the event. However, with the succession of interviews and suggestions, some participants (about 30%) begin to develop a False memory of the event. They can even add details, describe their emotions and even believe they remember the event in a vivid way!

The risks are there, but inception still remains science fiction

If one day it became possible to implant memories in humans, there would be enormous ethical implications. It could be used for Therapeutic purposesfor example to help people with trauma or memory disorders, but also to manipulate memories for the purpose of control or deception. For this reason, research and experimental protocols in this field use highly specific procedures, require informed consensus and are carefully monitored and controlled.

Therefore, although the laboratory studies have demonstrated the Possibility to implant false memories In mice in controlled conditions, it does not mean that in real contexts or in clinical situations the manipulation of memory is equally simple or predictable. Furthermore, the susceptibility to these manipulations varies significantly between individuals and is influenced by factors which the emotional stateThe social context and the personal preparation to suggestion. In a nutshell, Inception It will remain in the “science fiction” section for a long time.