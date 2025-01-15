Can we dream in a foreign language? What it means and why it happens

For the bilingual or multilingual individuals in particular it is possible to dream not only in the mother tongue but also in other languages, due to the influence of various factors including daily use and immersion in a specific cultural context. Let’s see what it means and why it happens.

Why do we start dreaming in a foreign language

There mother tongue represents ours first contact with the languagethe means by which we structure thoughts and perceptions as we grow. It is not surprising, therefore, that many of our dreams take place in this language, as it is deeply rooted in our subconscious. However, exposure to foreign languages ​​and the acquisition of language skills can influence this dynamic. In bilingual or multilingual individuals, the language of dreams can change based on the context or frequency of language use. Several factors determine the language used in dreams:

Daily use: a study conducted in 1993 by David Foulkes found that bilinguals tend to dream in the language most used in the hours before sleep.

Cultural immersion: People who spend long periods in foreign countries often report that they begin to dream in the local language after a few months of adjustment.

Dream context: dream language can vary based on the content of the dream. For example, situations involving family often evoke the native language, while international or work-related contexts may favor a second language.

What does it mean if I dream in another language? Scientific studies on the language of dreams

The functioning of the brain in relation to language learning is a very in-depth topic of study. Languages ​​are processed in specific areas of the mind, each of which has a well-defined role. The native language is generally associated with the left hemisphere, which includes theBroca’s arearesponsible for linguistic production, and theWernicke arealinked to language understanding. Foreign languages ​​initially involve different areas of the brain, but with practice, they tend to be processed in the same areas dedicated to the native language. The phenomenon is made possible by neuroplasticity, the brain’s ability to reorganize itself by creating new neuronal connections.

The studies of neuroimaging demonstrate that, while the native language requires automated processes, foreign languages ​​require one cognitive effort greater. This process involves the working memorya brain function that helps retain and manipulate temporary information, and areas of attention, which are critical for managing new linguistic knowledge.

Studies on linguistic dreams are still evolving, but some research offers interesting insights. An investigation byUniversity of Lisbon demonstrated that the human brain is capable of creating sensory experiences based on stored input. This explains how learned linguistic information can be processed in dreams, even in non-native languages. Furthermore, students engaged in intensive foreign language learning programs frequently report episodes of dreams in those languages, considering them a positive sign of cognitive progress.

A study conducted by David Foulkes in 1993, already mentioned, he analyzed the dream behaviors of bilingual individuals, highlighting a correlation between the language used during the day and the language predominant in dreams. Other studies on memory consolidation have shown that the brain reorganizes and reinforces information acquired while awake, making dreams fertile ground for language processing.