Canada and France establish consulates in Greenland as a show of support in the face of tensions with the US.

Ottawa and Paris prepared a diplomatic response as a sign of support for Greenland, which has been the subject of threats from the US president for weeks. donald trumpwho seeks to appropriate this autonomous Danish territory at all costs.

The action is concrete: opening consulates in the capital of the largest island in the world, an initiative that was well received by its authorities.

Two new consulates in Greenland

Given the growing tension between the United States and Greenland, due to Trump’s insistence on taking over the largest island on the planet, the French and Canadian governments, on February 6, 2026, activated an immediate response and announced the installation of their own consulates in Nuuk, the capital of the territory.

Jeppe Strandsbjerg, a political scientist at the University of Greenland, told AFP that “it is a victory for Greenlanders to see two allied countries open diplomatic representations in Nuuk,” adding that citizens “greatly appreciate” these actions in the face of Trump’s comments and threats.

On Wednesday, January 21, in his speech at the Davos forum, the American president, without going into details, claimed to have reached an agreement with the Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutteon Greenland, which would benefit both Washington and the organization.

“More information will be provided as the talks progress. Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and others, as necessary, will be responsible for the negotiations,” said the Republican.

Rejection of the Trump plan

Both Denmark and Greenland categorically rejected the statements of Donald Trump, who, in the first instance, assured that the territory would become controlled by Washington “by hook” or “by crook.” “We are not going to allow Russia or China to occupy Greenland,” he emphasized.

Jean-Noël Poirierwho will be the new French consul on the island, affirms that his appointment is a clear demonstration of European support for the island country. “The first thing is above all to listen to the Greenlanders, listen to them, let them explain their position to us in depth and, for our part, confirm our support for their side, to the extent that they and the Danish side want it,” he told AFP.

On the Canadian side, as confirmed by the AP news agency, the Foreign Minister, Anita Anandwill be the one to assume leadership in this new consulate, which, in turn, would help “drive cooperation on issues such as climate change and Inuit rights.”

What’s in Greenland?

At first glance, there is not much attractive about Greenland, the largest frozen island in the world located east of Canada and which has temperatures that can drop to 18 degrees below zero. However, beneath the ice crust there is a immeasurable treasure that attracts the attention of more than one superpower.

This territory, which houses around 2.16 million square kilometers of ice, is a strategic enclave that integrates immense mineral wealth, housing the largest reserves of rare earths, such as neodymium and praseodymium, outside of China, in addition to having control of 10% of the planet’s fresh water.

Its privileged geographical location gives it control over the new Arctic maritime routes, while its military infrastructure, focused on Pituffik Space Baseconstitutes the essential missile early warning system for NATO and the US.

Among Washington’s priorities, in addition to gaining access to natural resources, it would seek to have control of the ports that will open with the thaw, which will reduce maritime transport time between Asia and Europe by 40%.