Canada denounced acts of racism against its footballer who had a harsh tackle on Messi

Argentina beat Canada 2-0 in the first match of the 2024 Copa América that was played in Atlanta. However, the main problem occurred off the field, since through X, the Canadian team reported that one of its players was the victim of racism on social media with inexplicable insults against him.

In this article we will tell you what happened to the Canadian player and what measures the authorities will take. Can the “albiceleste” be sanctioned for this act?

Which player suffered racist attacks on social media?

After the match, Canada reported insults against one of its players. According to Diario Olé, it was Moïse Bombito, a defender from the North American country who made a strong tackle when he tried to stop Lionel Messi. After that, on social networks they did not hesitate to insult and discriminate the player as a “defender” towards the Argentine star.

“Canada is aware of and deeply disturbed by the racist comments directed at one of our players following tonight’s match. We are in communication with Concacaf and Conmebol regarding this matter,” they said in the post.

Canada’s statement indicating that it has already communicated with Concacaf and Conmebol. Photo: CANMNT

What did Moïse Bombito say after the comments on social media?

Bombito decided to ignore it and give importance to his country. With a photo of him after the match against Argentina, he posted on Instagram “My beautiful Canada”which in Spanish means my beautiful Canada. Despite this, the administration has already decided to speak out with Conmebol and Concacaf to find out what measures they will take as a precedent.

Bombito’s message after the attacks against him. Photo: Instagram/Bombito

What was the foul committed by Bombito on Lionel Messi?

Lionel Messi was close to creating a dangerous goal-scoring play against Canada and that was where Bombito wanted to save his team. In that dispute, he arrived late to the play and tackled the Inter Miami player who ended up hurt, but has not presented any serious problems. The medical area has not made a statement and, for now, he will be present against Chile for the second day of the America Cup.

The support he received from a sector on social media

Concacaf and Colorado Rapids regretted this situation and supported the Canadian player for the way things have turned out. These displays of affection were published through their social networks.

The Concacaf statement

Concacaf statement on the act of racism. Photo: X/Concacaf

Colorado Rapids Virtual Support