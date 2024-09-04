Canada would invest in MTC railway projects in Peru: Line 3 and Line 4 of the Lima Metro would be included

The Ministry of Transport and Communications (MTC) would be looking for that Canada invest in railway projects in the Peruincluding the projects for Line 3 and Line 4 of the Lima and Callao Metro, as well as the Lima – Ica Railway, among others.

Through social networks, the MTC reported that the head of the portfolio, Raúl Pérez Reyes, together with the Vice Minister of Transport, Ismael Sutta, met with the ambassador of Canada for Peru and Bolivia, Louis Marcotte, this Wednesday, September 4. In this regard, he noted that, at this meeting, the projects of Railway infrastructure in Peru.

The MTC revealed that during the meeting held by the officials of the ministerial portfolio with the Canadian ambassador, the investment works were presented, among which the following stand out:

Lima-Ica Railway

Lima-Barranca Railway

San Juan de Marcona – Andahuaylas Railway

Line 3 and Line 4 of the Lima and Callao Metro

Line 3 of the Lima Metro will be the second underground train in Peru

Line 3 of the Lima Metro It is set to be the second underground train in Peru. This means of transport will connect 13 districts of the capital in less than an hour, and its underground design will help alleviate traffic congestion on Lima’s main avenues.

With a length of approximately 34 kilometers, Line 3 will be a backbone of the public transportation infrastructure in Lima. The train will run from the district of Comas to San Juan de Miraflores and will pass through Los Olivos, San Martín de Porres and Cercado de Lima. This route will allow citizens to visit different districts of the capital without the need to use private vehicles.

Stations of Line 3 of the Lima Metro

The Line 3 of the Lima Metro The line will have a total of 28 stations. It will also cross the city’s main avenues, including Chillón Trapiche, Panamericana Norte, Tacna, Arequipa, Larco, Alfredo Benavides, Panamericana Sur and Pedro Miotta. The complete list of future stations is detailed below:

The Alamo

Huandoy

October 2nd

Villa Sol

Orange Grove

Carlos Izaguirre

Tomas Valle

Bartholomew of the Houses

Jose Granda

Caqueta

Tacna

Garcilaso de la Vega

Central

Parque de la Reserva (will be interconnected with Line 2 of the Lima Metro)

Natural History Museum

Cesar Canevaro

Conde de San Isidro (will be interconnected with Line 4 of the Lima Metro)

Andres Aramburu

Huaca Pucllana

Miraflores Central Park

Reducto Park

Panama

Joanna Alarco

Cabitos (will be interconnected with Line 1 of the Lima Metro)

Alejandro Velasco

The Gardenias

The Heroes

Pedro Miotta

Details of the Branch of Line 4 of the Lima Metro

The Line 4 of the Lima Metro will connect different districts of the capital with the Jorge Chávez International Airport. According to the MTC, “the line will extend from the Puerto del Callao station to the Industrial station” and will cover districts such as Bellavista, Carmen de la Legua and San Martín de Porres.

Among the stations on Line 4 are the Gambetta Station, which will be located at the intersection of Av. Faucett and Av. Néstor Gambetta, and the Airport Station, at the intersection of Av. Faucett and Av. Tomás Valle.