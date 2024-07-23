Canadian leaves his country to move to Peru: “I feel alive and unreachable there”

Every year, thousands of Peruvians make the decision to cross borders in search of new opportunities, and one of these countries chosen is Canada because it is a promising destination. This migration phenomenon, which has been increasing over the last decade, not only reflects the search for better economic and social well-being, but also the aspiration for a better quality of life. Inclusive policies and employment opportunities in sectors such as technology, education and health make Canada a magnet for Peruvians who wish to rebuild their lives in an environment that promises security and stability.

However, this is not the case with the Canadian Véronique Angerswho He decided to leave his job as a teacher and also his country to migrate to Peru. and be able to enjoy this country that she loves and admires, since her dream is to start a new personal, professional and economic life, as she wants to expand her clothing brand business.

Why does the Canadian migrate to Peru and not to another country?

First of all, Véronique Angers was eager to come and live in Peru, since her husband Alejandro’s family is Peruvian, so she is considered “Canadian Peruvianized”Not only for that, but also for the love she feels for this country. She considers Peru to be a special place in her life and one where she can do many activities such as tourism, entrepreneurship, professional improvement and above all, being with the family she adores. In addition, she is in love with Peruvian cuisine and calls it the best in the world.

—How do you feel about returning to Peru?but to live, not on vacation anymore?, her husband asks her.

—It’s a dream! It’s a dream because every time we went back in the last three years it was only for a short period: two weeks or a month. Now it’s been a year since I went. Since we met, it’s the time I’ve spent the most time outside of Peru and it really shocked me: it’s been almost a year since I’ve been there.

One of the favorite dishes of the “Canadian Peruvianized”. Photo: vangers1/Instagram

Why does the Canadian feel alive and unreachable in Peru?

Because in her place of origin the culture is very different and, according to her, “rigid and not improvised”migrates to this South American country with the goal of searching for and finding herself.

—What makes you feel like Peru is your home? her Peruvian husband asks her with great interest.

—I feel alive in Peru, I feel unreachable. I feel like I can do everything.that everything is fun. Above all, I like this thing that – before I was not a very improvised person – you are free one day, you say how “Who wants to come?” and it is organized on the same day. I like this side of improvising, of always doing things (…). Also, in Lima there are many things to do: you leave in the morning, you come back only at night. I feel alive in Peru.

Véronique in her clothing store Vangers, located in Gamarra. Photo: vangers1/Instagram

YOU CAN SEE: Argentines visit MACHU PICCHU and are surprised by the price: “We were wrong, it is very cheap”

What is the entrepreneurship of the “Canadian Peruvianized”?

The venture is by both Véronique and Alejandro, who had the great idea of ​​traveling all over Peru to show the world the culture of this country. Following their discovery, they managed to identify the identities of each community in order to adapt them into various garments that today are unique collections by them or as they call it “They are tradition, art and ancient culture”This clothing brand is called Vangers and has three locations in the district of La Victoria (Gamarra), Miraflores and in the city of Cusco.