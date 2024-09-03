Cancer Isn't Fun: Elle McPerhson's Dangerous Idiocies

Culture

Cancer Isn’t Fun: Elle McPerhson’s Dangerous Idiocies

Cancer Isn’t Fun: Elle McPerhson’s Dangerous Idiocies

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Cycling across Africa for over 12,000 km, from south to north: interview with Lorenzo Barone
Cancer Isn’t Fun: Elle McPerhson’s Dangerous Idiocies
The ruling that unlocks the “DNA factory”