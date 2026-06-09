Capitalization doesn’t matter in email addresses, and periods don’t matter in Gmail either

In addresses uppercase emails And lowercase I am indifferent. In short, email addresses are case insensitivethat is, they are not case sensitive. How come? The reason is very simple: to avoid falling into typing errors. When the use of electronic mail spread on a large scale in the 1990s, it often happened that messages were not delivered due to simple capitalization errors. For this reason, over the years all providers have decided to adapt to making their email addresses case insensitive.

For the same reason, Google, the owner of Gmail, has decided to do a little more, making its email addresses invariant with respect to the presence of dots.

For example email addresses

they are the exact same email address.

But not only that: regarding the domain @gmail, even the “.” inserted before the @ have no value. This means that the addresses

they are also the exact same address.

These two characteristics can even coexist! For example

they continue to be the exact same address. But be careful. The “.” rule as “useless” only applies to email addresses that contain the wording @gmail. However, if our address is made up of a personalized domain for a school or university, the punctuation before the @ is valid. For example, the Geopop editorial team uses Google Workspace – so the emails actually arrive in the Gmail interface – but the domain is personalized – @geopop.it – and in fact in this case the punctuation makes a difference. This means that [email protected] and [email protected] are NOT the same email address.