Capture and storage of CO₂: the first plant in Italy, in the province of Ravenna

A plant of capture and storage of CO₂.

Conceptually it is simple: you take the CO2 from industrial waste gases and injects it into gas fields now exhausted, underground.

In this way, carbon dioxide is not released into the atmosphere.

In this video, we show you the first CO2 capture and storage plant in Italy, in province of Ravenna.

It’s about the Eni power plant in Casalborsetti: here a part of the methane gas, mainly injected into the national network, is used to produce the energy necessary for the operation of the power plant itself.

Now, the combustion of methanetherefore the reaction with oxygen produces carbon dioxide And waterfall plus a small percentage of particulate matter and others impurities.

To prevent the carbon dioxide from these fumes from ending up in the atmosphere, there is a chemical treatmentwhich it predicts 3 main steps. An aspect to underline is that the capture plant is powered by renewable sources, with the result of avoiding further CO₂ emissions.

In the video, we show you what this process consists of and where it takes place. Plus, we had the chance to fly in helicopter there platform about 10 km off the coast of Ravenna, where CO2 is injected underground into a now depleted gas field 3,480 meters below the seabed.

Where natural gas was once extracted, CO₂ is now stored, refilling the empty field thus reconverted.

In the video we show you some 3D studies and analyzes of underground. These studies serve to ensure that the soil has all the morphological characteristics necessary to retain CO₂ safely for millions of years.

But how much CO₂ can be stored in this system? In an initial phase of the project, they can be stored 25 thousand tons of CO₂ the year. Starting from 2027 instead, the storage capacity will reach 4 million tons per year, also collecting fumes from the industries in the area. This plant is in fact a candidate to be one of the CO₂ storage hubs largest in the world and the main of the Mediterranean.