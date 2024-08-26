Car Air Conditioning: Some Tips to Avoid Odors, Mold and Bacteria

In the warmer months we find ourselves driving more and more often with the windows closed and the air conditioning “on full blast”, sheltered from the torrid temperatures of the season. It can happen, however, that we feel unpleasant smells of damp or stale. These signals should not be underestimated: in the ventilation system of our car they can in fact proliferate mold or bacteriaaided by thehumidity and lack of light in the circuit, and their presence can constitute a health hazard. However, with theproper maintenance our cars can already ensure we have healthy air: the air filters already present in our cars can filter bacteria and mold, but to ensure maximum effectiveness they must be replaced every year. It is also useful to disinfect the passenger compartment, an operation typically included in annual services but which we can also do independently.

Why mold and bacteria can grow in car air conditioning

As air passes through the air conditioner, the rapid drop in temperature causes the condensation of some of the humidity present in the air: in this area of ​​the ventilation system, therefore, dust is formed wet and dark areaswhich dry with difficulty, and which constitute a excellent environment for mold or bacteria colonies.

Sunlight, which normally helps to eliminate humidity and with the UV component It also has a disinfectant action, can’t reach these areas of the car; in the long hours of non-usefurthermore, the air circulation is zero and high temperatures can be reached (even above 30°C) which favour the development of bacteria, capable of feeding on the dust and dirt that accumulates here.

Several studies have highlighted how humid environments inside air conditioners favor the development of bacteria and mold. Credit: Michael Schiffer, via Unsplash



These conditions are, among other things, also common in home air conditioners, as well as in more unsuspected places in our homes such as toothbrush holders in bathrooms or paintings hanging on the walls.

When to Change Filters and How to Sanitize Car Air Vents

Starting from the 80s and 90s, cars have been equipped with a cabin air filtercapable of retaining dust and pollen: on the market it is easy to find microfibre filters that comply with HEPA standards, managing to filter even fine dust, bacteria and mold. Often these filters present additional layers with activated carboncapable of remove odors and gases harmful present in the outside air, or antibacterial functionsfor example thanks to silver ions included in the panel.

Cabin filters can accumulate a lot of dirt, sucking in outside air in the summer and heating in the winter. Credit: Matt Woolner, via Flickr



Filters need to be changed frequently, usually once a year. During this operation, it is also possible to disinfect the passenger compartment: to do this, you can use spray cans, for example quaternary ammonium saltsor more complex tools such as the ozonizersThese cleaning operations are normally included in the annual coupons. For DIY enthusiasts, even without particular mechanical experience, this is a relatively simple and hassle-free operation risks.

Spray cans often come with long straws to be able to spray the product in the less reachable areas, without dismantling anythingand they go leave it to act for a few minutes (without breathing them in!). The greater difficulty, depending on of the models, it is reach the filter areaoften accessible from the lower part of the dashboard: in these cases, the most precious tool is patience.