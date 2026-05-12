Car tax on the IO app: how to check the deadline and pay everything from your smartphone

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THE’IO appthe official platform of the Italian Public Administration, available free of charge for Android and iOS, allows you to receive reminders about the expiration of your car tax and pay it directly from your smartphone. This system exploits PagoPAthe digital payment platform for the PA, to allow quick transactions with card or current account. The IO app therefore allows you to manage your car tax simply and completely digital.

The service, however, is not available throughout the national territory: it only works in the Regions and Autonomous Provinces that have stipulated an agreement with ACI (Automobile Club of Italy) for the management of car taxes. It is therefore worth checking in advance whether your region of residence is among those authorized by consulting the list on the ACI official website. Those who meet this requirement can manage a large part of the procedures related to the stamp duty without physically going to a counter, with a considerable saving of time and the possibility of remedying any omitted payments before heavier penalties are triggered. Let’s see, therefore, how to receive car tax payment alerts in the IO app and pay it online.

How to pay your car tax with the IO app

To get started, you first need to activate the service within the IO app. These are the steps to follow.

Open theIO app and log in. Tap the tab Services and search “aci”. After selecting the wording ACItouch Car tax and scroll the screen to the bottom, then making sure to move the switches next to the items to ON Contact you in the app, Send you push notifications And Receive reading receipts.

At this point, when the car tax payment is approaching you will receive a notice several weeks before the deadline. To proceed with the payment, this will be enough open the notification in question (which however will remain available for consultation also in the section Messages of the IO app) and tap the button Pay.

In the screen that opens at this point, you will see the details of thecreditor body (i.e. ACI), theobject of payment (which among other things will contain some data about your vehicle and your tax code) and the relevant amountin addition to warning code et al tax code of the entity. Once you have read this information, tap the button Go to paymentselect the method with which to pay the tax, press the button Continues and follow the instructions that appear on the screen to complete the procedure.

The screen that appears on the IO app during the tax payment procedure. Credit: App IO



How to pay the tax arrears with the IO app

A less well-known but equally useful aspect concerns i omitted or irregular payments. If for any reason the tax has not been paid by the deadline, the IO app can deliver a specific notification informing of the irregularity and which allows you to regularize your position by paying reduced penalties and interest, before the competent body issues a formal assessment or an order for payment, the latter measure which involves significantly higher costs. It is, essentially, a concrete opportunity to avoid more serious consequences by acting more promptly.