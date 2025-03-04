Carbon dioxide at the Flegrei fields are increasing: why and what are the risks of volcanic gases

Recent seismic shocks induced by the phenomenon of bradisism and the increase in emissions of carbon dioxide (Co₂) in the Campi Flegrei represent a growing problem for the area of Pozzuoli And Naples. THE’Vesuvian Observatorya section of the Ingv, has detected high concentrations of CO₂ in the basement and in the low and not very ventilated plans of houses and buildings, with possible Health risks of the population. Following the report, in recent days a meeting in the Prefecture was held to discuss the situation and prepare security measures. Have been scheduled inspections of the firefighters In the public buildings of the areas at risk, with possible limitations to access in some areas of the territory. The mayor issued specific ordinances to face the emergency, imposing prevention measures And assistance to the population, including the distribution of gas detection devices for some homes and indications on safety behaviors to be adopted. Among the first measures adopted, the closure of the Virgilio di Pozzuoli Institute was ordered to guarantee the safety of students and staff and anti-game checks in the subway were started to verify the presence of dangerous concentrations of CO₂ in the basement tunnels. In the meantime, citizens are invited to follow the indications of the Civil Protection To reduce the risks related to volcanic gas emissions and adopt adequate precautions in the most interested areas.

Carbon dioxide at the Flegrei Campi: causes and risks

A typical phenomenon of volcanic areas is the soil dejectionthat is, the release of volcanic gases from the ground, which intensifies when in depth increases the flow of fluids issued by the magma. In the case of the Campi Flegrei, in recent years in conjunction with the lifting of the Caldera area, a Increase in gas emissions. The phenomenon is particularly accentuated in the areas of Pisciarelli And Solfatara. The main volcanic gas is the carbon dioxide (or carbon dioxide, Co 2 ), which being odorless and colorless is not perceived, being particularly insidious. In very high concentrations and in closed and not very ventilated environments, such as underground ones, the co 2 It can be potentially lethal for people and animals.

Map that locates the phenomena of dejugation with CO2 emission in the caldera. Credit: Buon et al.



Gas monitoring, constantly carried out by the Vesuvian Observatory, found that in the last seven years the concentration of CO 2 has increased considerably until you reach the 5000 tons per day. It is a very high value that makes the Caldera dei Campi Flegrei one of the areas that in the world emit more co 2 of volcanic origin. However, a recent study has highlighted that this gas also partially has another origin: up to 40% derives from the limestone rocks of the subsoil, which free it following the underground circulation of hot fluids and acids.

Another volcanic gas with harmful effects that can cause respiratory problems, is the sulfur dioxide (or sulfur dioxide, I know 2 ), whose concentration is increased by five times in the last seven years. A growing release of sulfur, as highlighted a new study, indicates a possible gradual resumption of volcanic activity, although this does not imply an imminent volcanic eruption.

Variation over time of the CO2/H2O ratio for the Fumarola Bocca Grande, within the Crater of the Solfatara. Credit: ingv



The behaviors to be adopted to defend themselves from volcanic gases

Civil protection recommends adopting some behaviors to protect itself from volcanic gas emissions.

Avoid depressed areas and structures where volcanic gases can accumulate (cellars, garage, empty swimming pools, water collection channels, underground cisterns, wells); If it is essential to access it, it is good to reduce the time of permanence as much as possible and make sure that there is someone outside capable of lending rescue.

where volcanic gases can accumulate (cellars, garage, empty swimming pools, water collection channels, underground cisterns, wells); If it is essential to access it, it is good to reduce the time of permanence as much as possible and make sure that there is someone outside capable of lending rescue. Avoid areas close to volcanic gas emissions especially at night and in unfavorable weather conditions (absence of wind, cloudiness, presence of fog).

especially at night and in unfavorable weather conditions (absence of wind, cloudiness, presence of fog). Move away in case of discovery of dead animals in areas where gaseous emissions take place and immediately warn your municipality.

If you are in a risk area it is also good to pay attention to symptoms such as breathing difficulties, nausea and dizziness. In this case it is necessary to move away as soon as possible towards a ventilated environment. Even animals must be kept away from gas emissions, which can endanger them. In general, those who live in a risk area must be constantly informed, reaching out to Indications of the Civil Protection and local authorities. In case of high risk, they may take over union ordinances which prohibit access to certain areas: even in this case the prohibitions must be respected.