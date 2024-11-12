Carry-on, the new Netflix Christmas thriller: plot and when it comes out

Culture

A new Christmas movie is coming to Netflix: Carry-on. This time it won’t be a romantic comedy like “Christmas Date” which kicked off the streaming platform’s 2024 Christmas film season but an action thriller set on Christmas Eve. But let’s go into detail to find out what awaits us from Carry-on and when it comes out on Netflix.

Carry-on: the plot

A young TSA agent tries to outwit a mysterious passenger who blackmailed him into smuggling a dangerous package onto a flight on Christmas Eve.

Carry-on: the cast

The cast of Carry-on consists of Taron Egerton, Sofia Carson and Jason Bateman.

Carry-on: the trailer

Carry-on: when it comes out on Netflix

Carry-on arrives on Netflix on December 13, 2024.

