Three deputies were seriously injured in the accidents that broke out today in the Serbian Parliament in Belgrade, where the oppositions have harshly contested the president of the Ana Bermanic assembly and the entire government, interrupting the works with hostile choirs, whistles and launch of firecrackers, smoke bombs and even tear me. The three women, one of whom in the eighth month of pregnancy, were rescued and transported urgently to the hospital aboard ambulances. Symptoms are strong smoking intoxication, trauma of various kinds and faces injuries caused by the explosions of the firecrackers. A deputy, Jasmina Obradovic would also have been affected by a stroke.

The protest of the opposition to support students in protest for four months: many Serbs denounce the corruption and incompetence of the government.

The deputies of the opposition invoke the “general strike” by remembering the 15 people killed by the collapse of the roof of a railway station in Novi Sad, the spark of the protest movement. The accident is attributed to the neglect and lack of controls related to rampant corruption in the high political spheres and administration.

The leaders of the protests launched a great event in the Belgrade capital on March 15th. The resignation of Prime Minister Milos Vucevic did not serve: the protest movement aims at the top of power, starting with President Aleksandar Vucic, held the first manager of the ‘regime’ established in the country, with poor democracy and media control.

According to the Philorussian coalition to power, western intelligence agencies are trying to destabilize Serbia and overturn the government by supporting protests. Road parades and blocks are underway in Belgrade, Novi Sad and other localities of Serbia.