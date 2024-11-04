Cassandra, when the Netflix thriller miniseries that will become your obsession comes out

What if we told you that a new TV series is about to arrive on Netflix that will become your obsession? Let’s talk about Cassandra, a 6-episode German miniseries, a perfect mix of science fiction, thriller and horror that tells the story of a family who moves into an intelligent house managed by a domestic robot and whose last tenants died in mysterious circumstances. Announced in September 2023, Cassandra is written and directed by Benjamin Gutsche (Der Antrag, All You Need) and produced by Eva Stadler and Christian Becker for Rat Pack Filmproduktion. This series joins a long line of high quality German series and takes inspiration from various titles in the sci-fi world such as Her, Ex Machina, Smart House. What we know, to date, new about this series is that its release date, scheduled for 2024, has been set for the first months of 2025. But let’s find out better what it’s about and when “Cassandra” will be released on Netflix.

Cassandra: the plot

Since its owners died under mysterious circumstances over fifty years ago, Germany’s oldest smart home has remained empty. But when Samira and her family move into the house, the virtual assistant Cassandra awakens from a decades-long sleep. Developed in the 1970s to care for a family and left out of commission since the death of previous tenants, Cassandra now feels it has a second chance. Believing herself to be much more than a fairy who keeps everything in order, Cassandra soon considers herself part of the family and does what she can to avoid being marginalized again by any means available.

Cassandra: who is in the cast

The cast of Cassandra is composed of:

Lavinia Wilson (Legal Affairs) – Cassandra

Mina Tander (Berlin Station) – Samira

Michael Klammer (The Teacher’s Lounge) – David

Franz Hartwig (Dark) – Horst

Mary Tölle (Vierwanderplus) – Juno

Joshua Kantara (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of the Nightingale and the Serpent) – Fynn

Elias Grünthal (Mega!) – Peter 16/17

Filip Schnack (DieQuellen des Bosen) – Steve

Cassandra: when it comes out on Netflix

Cassandra will debut on Netflix on February 6, 2025.

Cassandra: the teaser trailer of the series

