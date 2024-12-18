Castelvania: Nocturne 2, plot, trailer, when it comes out on Netflix

Among the many series coming out on Netflix in January there is also “Castelvania: Nocturne 2”: the eagerly awaited second season is made up of 8 episodes lasting 25 minutes each and sees Kevin Kolde (“Castlevania”) and Clive as showrunners Bradley (“Trapped”). It is a new chapter in the successful “Castlevania” franchise, of which Bradley is also the creator and screenwriter, while Sam Deats and Adam Deats are involved as directors. The fantasy series, we remember, is produced by Project 51 Productions and Powerhouse Animation. Let’s discover the plot, the cast, the trailer and when “Castelvania: Nocturne 2” comes out on Netflix.

Castelvania: Nocturne 2, the plot

The plot of “Castelvania: Nocturne 2” revolves around Richter Belmont and his band of vampire hunters, to whom the ‘legendary’ Alucard has been added. The latter, united more than ever in the attempt to save the planet from a dangerous threat, will have to bend over backwards to stop Erzsebet Báthory, the Vampire Messiah, already considered invincible in her own right, thus becoming the protagonists of a desperate race against time. The queen of vampires (the bad one), in fact, wants to obtain all the power of the goddess Sekhmet to plunge the world into infinite darkness and terror.

In fact, the official synopsis of the anime states: “The reactionary aristocracy has formed an alliance with a terrifying Vampire Messiah who promises to ‘devour the sun’ by unleashing an army of vampires and creatures of the night to destroy the revolution and enslave humanity.” Will Richter, the leader of the resistance, Alucard and his adventure companions be able to avoid the worst? Recall that the series is set in France in 1792, at the height of the French Revolution.

Castelvania: Nocturne 2, the voice cast

The voice cast of “Castelvania: Nocturne 2” includes Edward Bluemel (Richter Belmont), Thuso Mbedu (Annette), Pixie Davies (Maria Renard), James Callis (Alucard), Richard Dormer (Abbot Emmanuel), and Iain Glen (Juste Belmont). Joining the latter are Sydney James Harcourt (Edouard), Elarica Johnson (Drolta Tzuentes), Nastassja Kinski (Tera), Zahn McClarnon (Olrox), Aaron Neil (Mizrak), Franka Potente (Erzsebet Báthory) and Sophie Skelton (Julia Belmont ).

Castelvania: Nocturne 2, when it comes out on Netflix

The 8 episodes of “Castelvania: Nocturne 2” will be available on Netflix from January 16, 2025.

Castelvania: Nocturne 2, the trailer