Cat’s Eye – Cat’s eyes, the ‘new’ series on Disney+

The trio of art thieves returns to action. Disney+ announces a revisited series of Cat’s Eye – Cat’s eyesmanga and then anime of the eighties signed by Tsukasa Hojo, the father of City Hunter, who in Italy has massacred hearts. Among the novelties of this modern reinterpretation also the Japanese pop star Ado who reinterprets the original acronym and the dubbing in Italian. Here is everything we know.

Cat’s Eye – Cat’s eyes, the trailer

Cat’s Eye – Cat’s eyes will be available from tomorrow exclusively on #Disneysplus. pic.twitter.com/t6jot8p4a2 – Disney+ it (@Disneysplusit) September 25, 2025

Cat’s Eye – Cat’s eyes, advances

The new series in twelve episodes follows Hitomi, Rui and Ai, three sisters with a secret. During the day they manage the famous Cat’s Eye Café, at night they hide in the shadows, making high -risk robberies of art objects, with precision and style. The new series promises breathtaking action, high -risk thefts and the impossible relationship between Hitomi and his partner, the detective Toshio, a man who has sworn to capture the notorious thieves.

Cat’s Eye – Cat’s eyes, when it comes out on Disney+

The series debuts on Disney+ on September 26, 2025.