Chanel Totti: "I’m a normal girl, I study at university. The TV? I am not interested"

Unlike what it may seem on social media, Chanel Totti is a very normal girl. She reveals it to us herself, on the occasion of the presentation of the new edition of Beijing Express where the 18 year old competes together with her best friend Filippo Laurino.

“I’m a normal girl, I finished school and now I’m studying at university. I do the gym, pilates and I like to eat a lot – Chanel says about herself -. TV? It was difficult to have cameras pointed at me, at the beginning I struggled, I didn’t speak. I’m not used to cameras”.

The 18-year-old, daughter of Ilary Blasi and Francesco Totti, will make her television debut on Beijing Express which returns to Sky on March 12, an experience she wanted to do more for the trip and for her personal growth than to enter the world of television.

In fact, he immediately specified: “Do something else on TV? No, I’m not interested at the moment.”

