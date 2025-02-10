Chaos in Romania: President Iohannis resigns to avoid impeachment

Political earthquake in Romania, with President Klaus Iohannis who resigned to avoid a referendum that could have led to his impeachment, or the accusation of the head of state.

His mandate was expiring on December 21st, but had been extended to interim until the appointment of his successor, due to the chaos of the end -of -year presidential elections, marked by the annulment of the first round by the Constitutional Court for alleged Russian interference. The vote had seen the surprise success in the first round of the right -wing extremist and Filorusso Calin Georgescu.

Cancel the elections in Romania: the Filorusso candidate pushed on Tiktok from the Bot di Mosca

The referendum request

However, the Parliament of Bucharest had started the procedure to bring a popular referendum and the suspension of Iohannis. The radical right parties had mainly supported the impeachment attempt, in particular the alliance for the unity of the Romanians (AUR), Pentru Oameni tare (pot), Sos Romania and the union we save Romania (usr) , which control about 35 percent of parliamentary seats, but whose consents are growing in the population.

Other formations seemed willing to support the request, and so in the end Iohannis chose to take a step back before the procedure would eventually be approved.

“To save Romania and its citizens this crisis, resigned my resignation from the office of President of Romania,” said Iohannis, announcing that he will formally leave the assignment on February 12th. The President of the Senate, Ilie Bolojan, head of the liberal party and member of the government coalition, will take on the position of interim president with limited powers up to the elections.

The chaos for Georgescu’s victory

Romania, a member of the European Union and NATO and bordering Ukraine, has sunk in institutional chaos last year, when Georgescu, a radical right politician and philorusso until then little known, won the first round of the elections presidential presidential.

After the accusations of Russian interference, denied by Moscow, the Supreme Court of Romania canceled the entire election. With the two electoral rounds that should have been repeated on 4 and 18 May, the Romanian Supreme Court had asked Iohannis to remain in charge of interim.