Chatgp in down today, Openii’s IA does not work: the possible causes of the problems of March 31st

Chatgptthe chatbot of Openai based on artificial generative intelligence, it is undergoing a Large scale down down From today afternoon March 31 together with other Openii tools such as Sorathe service Text-to-Video which allows you to generate videos starting from text prompts. Hundreds of users poured on Downdetectora collaborative platform that collects reports on the malfunctions of online services, reporting difficulties in accessing the service or generating texts, images and videos. The number of reports underwent a sudden surge in the afternoon today, March 31, 2025reaching altitude 1251 at about 17:00 and did not concern only Italy – where the most affected cities seem to have been Milan, Rome, Naples And Bologna – But also other areas of the world, from the United States to Asia.

Graphic designer showing the peak of reports relating to the malfunction of Openai services. Credit: Downdetector.



The possible reasons for the chatgpt down and other Openii tools

A key factor could be theexponential increase in demand linked to the recent introduction of the image generator based on the GPT-4O model. In the last few days, more and more users, driven by curiosity, have used the platform to generate images, putting a strain on the company’s servers. So much so that on March 27, the same Sam Altman (CEO of the company) had ironized on the situation, stating that “The GPUs (of Openai) were melting»For the excessive workload they were subjected to. Luckily Openii has limited access to advanced features to paying users only! It may be that this move was not enough to avoid problems.

To be honest, it must be said that we cannot determine whether the actual origin of the Down by Openai be this or if there is any other problem. In fact, among the possible causes should not be excluded Technical problems in data centers or, less likely, IT attacks in progress. The fact that the problem is global, however, suggests that the origin could be on the Openai servers, hosted by Microsoft, a number one technological partner of the company.

Openai’s Down is in resolution

At the moment, Openii did not issue official statements on the nature of the disservice or on the times of resolution. If you are finding problems, you can monitor the situation on platforms such as Downdetector and on the official social channels of Openai.

The moment we are writing this article, however, we have not encountered the problems reported by thousands of other users, which could be foreshadowed that the technical staff of Openai is already solving the malfunctions that have affected Chatgpt and Sora in these hours.