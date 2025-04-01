Chief of War, the new series of Jason Momoa on the indigenous warriors of Hawaii

Jason Momoa returns to Apple TV+ with a new series after the unmissable See. The actor who became famous for the role of Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones, in fact, presented Chief of War, a new epic drama he played, produced and written, and set in Hawaii, where he was born (precisely in Honolulu). Below are all available information.

What Chief of War is about

Set in the splendid scenario of the Hawaii islands, the series is based on facts that really happened and tells the story of the Ka’ana warrior, played by Momoa, intent on unifying the islands before western colonization at the end of the eighteenth century.

The cast of Chief of War

Interpreted by a mainly Polynesian cast led by Momoa, Chief of War follows the epic and unpublished history of unification and colonization of Hawaii at the turn of the eighteenth century. The cast includes Luciane Buchanan, Temuera Morrison, Te Ao or Hinepehinga, Cliff Curtis, the newcomer Kaina Makua, Moses Goods, Siua Ikale’o, Brandon Finn, James Uom, Mainei Kinimaka and Te Kohe Tuhaka.

This series is the result of a project dear to the creators, Momoa and Sibbett, both of Hawaiian origin, and is produced by Fifth Season and Chernin Entertainment. Jason Momoa, who is also an executive producer, directs the season finale; Doug Jung is Showrunner and executive producer together with Sibbett, Peter Cherin, Jenno Topping, Tracey Cook and Brian Mendoza. Justin Chon directs the first two episodes and acts as an executive producer as well as Anders Engstrom, Jim Rowe, Molly Allen, Francis Lawrence and Tim Van Patten.

When Chief of War comes out

Chief of War will be released on Apple TV+ from Friday 1 August with the first two episodes of the nine total, followed by new episodes every Friday until 19 September.