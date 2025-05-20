Child stabs three schoolmates, panic in the institute

Three girls were injured in an attack with knife in an elementary school in southern Finland and a suspected student that he had accomplished the attack was arrested. “According to current information, the wounds were caused by a cutting weapon,” said the police in a press release, adding that attacked girls are not in danger of life.

As reported by the local newspaper Aamulehti, law enforcement agencies are examining the material published by the suspect, to seek clues about the motive. The school complex in which the fact occurred is located in Pirkkala, about 180 kilometers north of the capital Helsinki.

Isolated children

The mother of a child attending the Vähäjärvi school told the newspaper that the school had issued a red alarm and ordered to students to return to the classroom. Her son had managed to send her a message on what happened before the phones of all the students were apparently taken away or use was forbidden.

“We are completely unaware of everything. I assume that our child is not among the victims because we have not been targeted. It is terrible,” said the woman. Shortly afterwards, however, a class teacher communicated that all members of the child’s class were fine.

The newspaper says that the police surrounded the school area and is making people remove the school. Several parents gathered near the institute to monitor the situation.