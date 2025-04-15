Choice the dozen of the Witch 2025 Award: the 12 novels in the race

The first scissor to the novels proposed by the Sunday friends for the Witch 2025 prize has arrived. Among the 81 titles presented in recent months to contribute for the 79. Edition, the Management Committee has chosen the dozen ‘semi -finalist’ works and therefore still in the run for the victory of the most important of the Italian literary awards. The announcement was held today, Tuesday 15 April, in the Sala del Tempio di Vibia Sabina and Adriano in Rome.

The dozen of the Witch 2025 Award

Among the selected novels different were expected, some surprises. Here is the list of ‘Magnificent 12’ of the Witch 2025:

Portofino blues by Valerio Aiolli (Voland), proposed by Laura Bosio

Mrs. wonder by Saba Anglana (Sellerio Editore), proposed by Igiaba Scego

The anniversary by Andrea Bajani (Feltrinelli), proposed by Emanuele Trevi

Poor to us by Elvio Carrieri, (Ventanas), proposed by Valerio Berruti

Incompleteness. A story by Kurt Gödel by Deborah Gambetta (Ponte alle Grazie), proposed by Claudia Durastanti

From behind this world by Wanda Marasco (Neri Pozza), proposed by Giulia Ciarapica

Memories of sounds and lights. History of a poet and his madness by Renato Martinoni (Manni), proposed by Pietro Gibellini

I close the door and scream by Paolo Nori, (Mondadori), proposed by Giuseppe Antonelli

Lost this sea is by Elisabetta Rasy (Rizzoli), proposed by Giorgio Ficara

Inventory of what remains after the forest burns by Michele Ruol, (Terrarossa), proposed by Walter Veltroni

What I know of you by Nadia Terranova, (Guanda), proposed by Salvatore Silvano Nigro

The rebel. Extraordinary life of Nada ParrI by Giorgio Van Staten, (Laterza), proposed by Edoardo Nesi.

European Witch Award: Cinquina

During the press conference, the 5 candidate books at the XII edition of the European Strega Prize were also announced:

The discovery of Holland by Jan Brokken, translated by Claudia Cozzi (hyperborea)

Theodoros by Mircea Cărtărescu, translated by Bruno Mazzoni (Il Saggiatore)

Half of life by Terézia Mora, translated by Daria Biagi (Gramma Feltrinelli)

The day of the bee by Paul Murray, translated by Tommaso Pincio (Einaudi)

The last siren by Iida Turpeinen, translated by Nicola Rainò (Neri Pozza)