Christmas films to watch streaming on Prime Video

Gifts, snow, family, surprises, trees, Santas, and above all lots of love: these are the fundamental ingredients for a Christmas film. If you are a Prime Video subscriber and are looking for suggestions for choosing some holiday-themed films, you can also stop your search, because below you will find the best themed films available on the Amazon streaming platform. Italian or foreign, recent or older, look for the ones best suited to you and mark them on your Advent calendar!

A Christmas Kiss

Wendy, a young set designer who aspires to become a successful interior designer, agrees to be harassed by Rebecca Hall, an unscrupulous interior architect well inserted in the Boston that matters, to achieve her goal. One evening, an unexpected kiss given to a stranger in an elevator changes her life: he is Adam Hughes, the very rich boyfriend of her employer!

Merry Christmas from Candy Cane Lane

In Merry Christmas from Candy Cane Lane Chris Carver (Eddie Murphy​) is a family man all work and Christmas decorations. So, when he is suddenly fired just before the holidays, he decides to bet everything on the neighborhood competition which rewards whoever has the brightest house with 100,000 dollars. But the shop where Chris and his daughter Holly go to look for decorations will drag them into a Jumanji-style adventure…

The Candy Cane Lane review

Marry me at Christmas

During preparations for a very important and sophisticated Christmas ceremony, Madaline Krug, a wedding planner, unexpectedly falls in love with the bride’s brother.

Elf Me

In Elf Me Trip (Lillo Petrolo) is Santa’s elf, but he always messes up and can’t build a toy that Santa approves. So he decides to go to Italy to understand what today’s children want, and goes to help the family of little Elia and his mother Ivana (Anna Foglietta), who has a toy shop. But not everyone has the Christmas spirit of Trip, Ivana and Elia.

The review of Elf Me

Ghosts of Christmas Past

Ellie is told by a fortune teller that she must resolve her past and make amends with all the people she ignored before Christmas, and discovers love in the process.

Your Christmas or mine? – Your Christmas or mine 2

Two films that tell us the love story of James and Hailey, a young couple of students very much in love. In the first film they both want to surprise their partner by spending the holidays with each other’s families, but since they both have the same idea they end up spending the holidays separated and in “enemy territory”. Even in the sequel they will end up being temporarily separated by fate, or rather by snow, despite having decided to spend the holidays together in the Alps.

The review of “Your Christmas or Mine?”

The review of “Your Christmas or Mine? 2”

The magical Christmas shoes

On Christmas Eve, Noelle, who has an aversion to Christmas, gets stuck in a department store. Here she meets a woman who claims to be her guardian angel and who offers her the chance to change her life by wearing a pair of shoes capable of transporting her to Christmases past. Thus begins a night of rediscovering his lost Christmas spirit.

A gift from Tiffany

Ethan and his daughter Daisy go to Tiffany’s to buy a very expensive engagement ring for Ethan’s partner, Vanessa, who Ethan started dating after the death of his beloved wife. Gary, on the other hand, wants to give “something not too expensive” for his girlfriend Rachel.

As he leaves the store, however, Gary is hit, Ethan goes to help him while waiting for the ambulance to arrive but accidentally mixes up his Tiffany bag with Gary’s, who is taken to hospital. What will happen following this exchange?

The review of “A Gift from Tiffany”

A Christmas to save

During the holidays, some road constructions threaten the business of shops in the town. To solve the problem, Mayor Alexandra Foster tries to convince the reclusive Darcy Hawkins to host the Christmas markets in his mill. The proposal rekindles old discussions, but also new loves.

I Am Santa Claus (2021)

Last film with the great Gigi Proietti, here in the role of a Roman Santa Claus who helps Ettore (Marco Giallini), who has just been released from prison and abandoned by everyone. As a child, Ettore had written a letter to Santa Claus, after yet another disappointing gift, promising to replace it once he grew up. And who knows, his purpose may not come true.

The review of “I am Santa Claus”

A Combined Christmas

During the Christmas holidays, a strong attraction erupts between Hugo and Patrick. However, their budding friendship is put to the test when Hugo receives news of a promotion that requires a move to London.

The spirit of Christmas

Kate is about to close a sale of a historic hotel when, 12 days before Christmas, the deal falls through: the presence of Daniel’s ghost in the mansion is the reason. He will thus find himself trying to solve the mystery of his annual reappearance

Son of Santa Claus

How can Santa Claus travel around the world in just one night? The answer is a technologically advanced operation at the North Pole with an army of a million field elves, a huge supersonic sled and a vast control center beneath the ice of the Pole. But even the most sophisticated technology has a margin of error…

A Timeless Christmas

During the Christmas period of the year 1903, Charles Whitley, a rich and charming gentleman, purchased an antique Christmas clock at the auction house, engraved with a magical phrase and with the ability to go forward and backward in time.

Christmas barrel

The latest film by the duo Bud Spencer and Terence Hill. Two brothers, a cheat and a bounty hunter divided by a long-standing rivalry, meet to spend Christmas with their mother and hunt down a gang of ramshackle criminals.