Christmas movies to watch on NOW

Christmas has arrived and it’s time to relax. What’s better than a movie? Romantic comedies, classics from the history of cinema, irreverent choices from the 1980s, a gothic tale. AND An armchair for twoObviously. Here is a selection of the titles available on NOW to enjoy the holidays.

Love Actually

Let’s start off strong: Love Actually. In other words: the romantic comedy par excellence. The film tells ten love stories that intertwine in the splendid setting of London during the Christmas period. The cast includes, among others, Hugh Grant, Colin Firth, Emma Thompson, Liam Neeson, Alan Rickman, Bill Nighy, Laura Linney, Rowan Atkinson, Claudia Schiffer, Billy Bob Thornton and Keira Knightley.

Link NOW

The Holiday – Love doesn’t go on holiday

Let’s continue with the romantic: TheHolidaybetter known in Italy as Love doesn’t go on holiday. The film tells of two women who exchange homes during the Christmas holidays and go to live in each other’s cities. This move will become an opportunity to be reborn, rediscover love but, above all, rediscover themselves. In the cast, among others, Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law and Jack Black.

Link NOW

Trading Places – An armchair for two

In Italy it has become a Christmas classic. Directed by John Landis and starring, among others, Dan Aykroyd, Eddie Murphy and Jamie Lee Curtis, the film arrived in cinemas in 1983. In the original it was called Trading Placesbut we know it as An armchair for two. Do we need to add anything else?

Link NOW

It’s a wonderful life – Life is wonderful

A true Christmas classic: Life is wonderful (in original It’s a wonderful life), the 1946 film by Frank Capra. The film tells the story of George Bailey who, after having given up dreams and aspirations all his life in order to help others, is overcome by desperation and decides to commit suicide on Christmas Eve. But God sends an angel to his aid to remind him, precisely, that Life is wonderful.

Link NOW

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Let’s get back to the romantic with Bridget Jones’s Diarythe 2001 film directed by Sharon Maguire starring, among others, Renée Zellweger, Colin Firth and Hugh Grant. The story – inspired by Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice by the admission of the creator, the writer Helen Fielding – is that of a thirty-year-old from the nineties struggling with a life that must have a turning point and who decides to write the whole truth in a diary. And it all starts during the holidays.

Link NOW

The amazing Mr. Blunden

Let’s veer non-traditional and add to the list The amazing Mr. Blundenthe Sky Original adaptation of a classic gothic Christmas tale. Mark Gatiss’ film tells of a woman who receives the offer from the mysterious Mr. Blunden to work as a caretaker of a house that may be haunted. The woman’s two children have a strange encounter with a pair of pale and ghostly children, Sara and Georgie Latimer. Soon, however, it turns out that they are not ghosts. The cast includes, among others, Simon Callow, Kitty Archer, Mark Gatiss and Tamsin Greig.

Link NOW

Gremlins

We conclude with a dive into the Eighties. We know the rules. There are three: don’t expose it to sunlight, don’t let it get wet, don’t feed it after midnight. Have you guessed it? We’re talking about Gremlis, the terrible little creatures from Joe Dante’s film. A ‘horror-comedy’ set during the Christmas period written by Chris Columbus and also produced by Steven Spielberg which cannot be missed during the holidays. In the cast, among others, Zach Galligan and Phoebe Cates.

Link NOW