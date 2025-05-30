Cinquina Finalist of the Campiello 2025 prize: the live selection

It is the crucial stop of the Campiello Prize, the most awaited: today, on Friday 30 May, in the Aula Magna of Palazzo Bo in Padua, the jury of the writers will select the 2025 finalist five and announce the winner of the recognition first reserved for a newcomer. Today will follow the votes live starting at 10.30.

Campiello Prize 2025

The tour of voting came alive just before 11.30. In the first round they come into cinquina From behind this world (Neri Pozza) by Wanda Marasco e Bebelplatz (Sellerio) by Fabio Stassi e Inverness (Polidoro) by Monica Pareschi. In the second round he enters the five North north (Einaudi) by Marco Belpoliti.

The Campiello Award Opera was awarded to Compassion by Antonio Galetta, published by Einaudi. A narrative debut, reads the motivation, “which imposes itself on the quality of the writing and originality of the construction. Set in a tiny imaginary country is the representation of a much wider human universe”. A choral novel that “does not exclude the critical detachment towards a decentralization of the public discourse, which values ​​the boundaries of the town”. A work whose language “is characterized by lexical inventiveness and alternation of registers” which “testify to an interesting stylistic research”.

It is the Campiello prize of the first few times: that of Raffaele Boscaini, the new president of Confindustria Veneto and the Il Campiello Foundation, which happens to Enrico Carraro; And that of Giorgio Zanchini, president of the jury, who collects the witness from Walter Veltroni, at the helm for four consecutive editions.

“It is an extraordinary honor – said Boscaini -. I find myself representing a solid tradition, built in over 60 years, and a prize that is now a point of reference for Italian literature, strongly desired and supported by the Venetian companies. Even with more conviction, thanks to this recognition, I believe that culture is and will always remain the basic foundation of social and economic growth. There is no business without culture”.

Zanchini, as a journalist, said that he had lived this experience with curiosity: “It was a discovery, in these months of encounters I saw the huge seriousness, commitment, the quality of reading and the judgments that were exchanged”. The literature, the story and discuss things “are shared values ​​has underlined -. A book is a testimony of the time we live, it is a piece of construction of the common speech. Democracies, the work that has been done here is even more important for our democracy, because it tries to select the works they interpret and allow us to evaluate our time “.

Among the novelties of this year, there is also the entry of three new members in the jury: Rita Librandi, a professor that emerged from Italian linguistics and history of the Italian language and vice -president of the Academy of Crusca; Liliana Rampello, former professor of aesthetics at the University of Bologna, literary criticism and essayist and Stefano Salis, head of the pages of the comments and Sunday of the Sole24ore. At the same time, Pierluigi Battista, Edoardo Camurri, Chiara Fenoglio and Emanuele Zinato leave the assignment for personal and working commitments.

On the other hand, the other members of the jury of the writers are confirmed: Alessandro Beretta (literary critic, journalist, cinematographic programmer and cultural promoter); Federico Bertoni (professor of literary criticism and comparative literatures at the University of Bologna); Daniela Brogi (teacher of contemporary Italian literature at the University for Foreigners of Siena); Silvia Calandrelli (director of Rai Cultura); Daria Galateria (teacher of French literature at the La Sapienza University of Rome); Lorenzo Tomasin (professor of Romance Philology at the University of Lausanne) and Roberto Vecchioni (songwriter, writer and university professor).