Clarkson Farm 5, the release date of the new season of the show has been revealed

Also this year, Clarkson Farm returns to Prime Video for a fifth season. The show that tells the life and hardships of Jeremy Clarkson’s immense estate in the English Cotswolds is ready to show us the new adventures of Jeremy, Lisa, Kaleb, Charlie and all the others. So here are the first previews of what we will see, and when we will see it.

What Clarkson’s Farm 5 is about

Clarkson’s farm is back, and as the government’s new budget plan throws Britain’s farming community into disarray (remember the semi-covert attack on minister Rachel Reeves in last season’s finale?), Jeremy realizes that some major changes are needed to make the farm run more efficiently. Despite attempts to introduce advanced technology to the estate – leading Kaleb to undertake his first trip abroad – far more significant changes are afoot at Diddly Squat that will prove an even more difficult challenge to face.

When do the Clarkson Farm 5 episodes come out?

Clarkson Farm 5 consists of a total of 8 episodes. The first four will be released worldwide on Prime Video starting on Wednesday 3 June, episodes 5-6 will be available the following week, on 10 June, and the last two episodes, episodes 7-8, will arrive on Prime on 17 June.