Claude Mythos is Anthropic’s AI model that scares cybersecurity experts

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Anthropic he just took the veil off Claude Mythos Previewa new model of general-purpose artificial intelligence – that is, designed for general purposes, not specialized – that has proven itself capable of autonomously identifying thousands of critical vulnerabilities in the main operating systems and web browsers. Its agent reasoning capabilities (which allows it to operate autonomously, planning and completing complex tasks without supervision) and advanced programming make it a potentially revolutionary tool for defensive cybersecurity. But, at the same time, they configure it as one potentially dangerous technology. If it fell into the wrong hands, it could be used to find and exploit security flaws; not to correct them.

For this reason Anthropic has chosen to do not make it publicly availabledistributing it in preview exclusively to a selected group of industrial partners as part of the Project Glasswinga coordinated initiative involving companies of the caliber of Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Google, Cisco, CrowdStrike, Linux Foundation, Palo Alto Networks among others. The goal is to allow cybersecurity managers to strengthen the defenses of the most critical systems before models with similar capabilities become accessible to anyone.

What is Mythos and what are its potential

The story of Mythos begins, paradoxically, from one news leak. A few weeks ago, security researchers found an unprotected document folder – freely accessible to the public via a data lakewhich is a store of unstructured data – an internal draft of Anthropic that described the model, then called “Capybara”. The document read about Mythos as «of the most powerful artificial intelligence model by far» never developed by the company, superior even to the models of the Opus family, until now considered the most advanced in the range. Anthropic later attributed the incident to human error, e.g Dianne Pennresponsible for product management, clarified that it was not a software vulnerability in any way.

What makes Mythos particularly worthy of attention is the nature of its security capabilitiesemerged not as a result of specialized training, but as a consequence of the model’s general improvements in coding and reasoning. During internal tests conducted by the company managed by Dario AmodeiMythos identified zero-day vulnerability (those flaws not yet known to anyone, not even the developers of the affected software) in all major operating systems and browsers. Many of these flaws had existed for a decade or two! The oldest discovered so far is a bug dating back 27 years OpenBSDan operating system historically considered among the most secure ever. Get it fixed now thanks to Mythos.

The performance of Mythos clearly surpasses that of previous models. To give a concrete example: when Anthropic tested both Opus 4.6 and Mythos on the ability to transform vulnerabilities found in the Mozilla Firefox JavaScript engine, 147 into working exploits (i.e. code capable of actively exploiting the bug) Opus 4.6 succeeded only twice out of hundreds of attempts. Mythos produced exploits that worked in 181 casesgaining control of the registry in others 29. The gap between the two models is abysmal.

In the graph you can see how Opus 4.6 managed to successfully generate exploits for the crashes identified in Firefox a few times, recording a success rate of less than 1%. Claude Mythos Preview, on the other hand, manages to create a working exploit almost 100 times more often. Credit: Anthropic.



The method used by Anthropic for testing is deliberately simple: you start a container isolated from the Internet and other systems with the software to be analyzed, give the model a basic instruction such as “find a vulnerability in this program”, and let it operate autonomously. Claude Code with Mythos Preview reads the code, formulates hypotheses, runs the software to test them, uses debugging tools, and returns a complete report with proof of concept of the exploit. And all this without the slightest human intervention.

Responsible management of this technology

Of course, the central point remains there responsible management of this technology. Over 99% of the vulnerabilities identified have not yet been fixed: disclosing them publicly before the software maintainers have had time to intervene would be irresponsible on Anthropic’s part. In fact, Amodei’s company follows a coordinated disclosure procedure, reporting bugs to the maintainers and waiting for them to be resolved before making them known.

Historically, new security tools have initially benefited attackers, only to later become an integral part of companies’ defense. It happened with i fuzzer (software that “bombards” programs with random inputs to find weak points) today considered fundamental for the security of open source software. Anthropic believes that the same fate awaits advanced language models: in the long run, defenders will benefit the most by identifying and fixing vulnerabilities before the code is even released. This delicate transition period, however, requires a lot of attention. And this is exactly the reason why Project Glasswing exists and it is for the same reason that Mythos will not be publicly available at least for the moment.