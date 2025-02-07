Cobra Kai 6, part 3: the trailer and when the standard end comes out

On January 20, 2023 Netflix renewed the television series “Cobra Kai” for a sixth and last season. After some hitches, represented by the Guild of America strike, the screenwriters set off in motion and the final chapter of the beloved series took shape. Unlike the previous vintages, the sixth season of the series has been divided into three parts, for a total of fifteen episodes. While the first block was released by the platform on July 18, 2024, there is already expected for the next five episodes, distributed in November of the same year. But when spectators will be able to see the last block of episodes, the final included? Let’s find out together.

Cobra Kai 6: the final series

In 2022 Hayden Schlosberg, creator of “Cobra Kai” together with Jon Hurwitz, had released an official declaration about the ending of the series: “We already have the end in mind. We don’t know, however, how many seasons will take to get there. It will be very nice Work us “. In 2023 a sixth and last season was therefore announced, made even more epic by the structure adopted: no longer the usual 10 seasonal episodes, but 15, however divided into three separate blocks. The first released on July 18, 2024 and the second on November 28 of the same year. The ten episodes of the current year is exhausted, how long will it be necessary to wait for the last and highly anticipated bake?

Cobra Kai 6, part 2: When it comes out on Netflix

Cobra Kai 6: when the third and final part comes out

The third part of the series – renamed “The Final Event” – will land on the streaming platform on 13 February 2025. The series will be released on Netflix in all the countries where the service is active.

Cobra Kai 6: will it really be the last season?

Fans of “Cobra Kai” will have to somehow resign themselves to the idea: the sixth will be the last season of the series. At the same time, enthusiasts can still console themselves with parallel projects. The authors have in fact declared that “Cobra Kai” does not exclude the possibility of future spin-offs. But that’s not all: on May 30, 2025 a new film of the “Karate Kid” saga will arrive at the cinema, which next to the star of the series, Ralph Macchio, sees Jackie Chan in action, among the undisputed kings of the cinematographic martial arts. In all likelihood, the latest episodes of “Cobra Kai” will be released by Netflix on a date previous to that of the film feature film.

Cobra Kai 6, Part 3: The Teaser Trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kmxaqlf2kr8