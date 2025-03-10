Collision in the North Sea between oil tanker and cargo ship, fire on board and 32 injuries: what happened

Collision between two boats today at 9:48 rooms (10:48 Italian) in the North Sea off the coast of the British coasts of East Yorkshire: the German cargo ship slaughtered Portuguese flag Solong she collided with the Swedish oil tanker Sena Immaculatein correspondence with the summer of the Humber river. The oil tanker set out – witnesses reported an imposing roar – and, according to some testiments, the cargo ship also presented flames after the accident. At the time of the impact, Immaculate was almost firm and anchored off, while the Solong was moving at a speed of about 16 knots (over 30 km/h). From the public data of satellite tracking of the two boats it would seem that the cargo ship was proceeding in a straight line before the impact, without evident attempts to turn.

Fortunately, they were rescued at the port of Grimbsy all e 32 the people of the two crews, but attention remains high for the possible environmental impact: At the time of impact it seems that the oil tanker was transporting fuel for planes. The causes of the accident at the moment are unknown, Especially because accidents like this are very rare.

Oil tanker and cargo: what are the boats involved in the accident

As anticipated, two boats were involved in the accident: the oil tanker Sina Immaculate and the cargo SO Long.

As for the first ship involved, it is the Swedish oil tanker Sena Immaculatethe US flag. From a technical point of view it is a boat from 183 metersheavy about 50 thousand tons and designed to transport both petrolium That chemicals.

This ship started from the Greek port of AGEAI Theodoroi and was directed to Hull, In Yorkshire. At the time of the accident he was substantially firm, since he moved at a speed of just 0.1 knots and according to what is reported by the sector site World Cargo News it seems that he was transporting 46.5 thousand m3 of planes fuel.

Credit: Kees Torn



The cargo ship Solong Instead he is a German cargo ship beating Portuguese flag. The vehicle, made in 2005, measure 140.6 meters of length and can transport up to 9500 tons load. The ship had just started from the Scottish port of Grangemouth and was directed to Rotterdam, in the Netherlands. At the time of the accident it seems that he hit the oil tanker at a speed of 16 knotsequivalent to just under 30 km/h.

Credit: NAC



The causes of the disaster

At the moment, as anticipated, there is no information regarding the possible causes. They are certainly to be excluded Meteorological causes: In fact, Metoffice confirmed the presence of fog with rather reduced visibility, but considering the localization tools on board, such as radar, it seems impossible to attribute the cause of the accident to this phenomenon.

However, it is right to report how this seaside section is rather congested in terms of maritime traffic, given that most of the boats that travel between the ports of North-eastern Great Britain and Germany and Germany and the Netherlands pass through here.

These are the words of a spokesman for the Marine Accident Investigation Branch: